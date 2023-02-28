DivDat Bill Payment Kiosks Deployed in Fort Wayne in Support of City Utilities Customers

City Utilities Provide Consumers More Self-Service Ways to Pay Utility Bills

DETROIT, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Data Processing & Consulting, Inc. ("DivDat" or the "Company"), announced the ribbon-cutting ceremony signifying its bill payment kiosks are available for use at Fort Wayne's City Utilities' Citizens Square customer service center. Working with City Utilities, DivDat's bill payment kiosks provide residential and commercial customers with additional convenient and official self-service payment options, are multilingual, and accept cash, personal and business checks, as well as credit or debit cards for payment.

City Utilities brings DivDat indoor and outdoor bill payment kiosks to their Citizens Square Customer Support Center in downtown, Fort Wayne, Ind. DivDat bill payment kiosks feature immediate payment posting to account and instant receipts by paper, email, or text.

"City Utilities continually looks for ways to improve customer support and to provide more convenient payment options for our customers," said Abigail Welch, Chief Customer Officer, City Utilities. "The DivDat bill payment kiosks are an official payment channel that allow customers to pay with cash, check, or card, in-person, on a self-service, walk-up basis, when it's convenient for them. We will continue to bring more flexible self-service payment options in the future, with the possibility of including more bill payment kiosks in additional convenient locations, city-wide.

DivDat's free-standing bill payment kiosk is located indoors at the City Utilities building and is available during normal customer service hours. One additional kiosk has been mounted "through-the-wall", and can accommodate walk-up bill payments, from outside of the Citizens Square building, for additional convenience. City Utilities customers can pay bills on this outdoor payment kiosk 24 hours each day, 7 days per week, from the Berry Street building approach. Cash and check payments are free when paid on the DivDat kiosk. Credit and debit card transactions cost $2.99 to process.

Bills paid on the DivDat Bill Payment Kiosks post to Cities Utilities accounts in real-time. Receipts can be printed, emailed, or texted, and represent official forms of payment. City Utilities treasury staff will benefit from streamlined reconciliations and less manual data entry. In aggregate, these efficiencies help allow City Utilities staff to better serve their customers.

"We thank City Utilities for selecting DivDat to help provide more convenient and secure ways for the residents and businesses of Fort Wayne to pay their utility bills," said Jason Bierkle, President and CEO, DivDat. "We look forward to growing our relationship with City Utilities, and to helping more Fort Wayne area essential billers join the DivDat Payment Network, in an effort to bring additional convenience to shared consumers."

DivDat's multi-biller Payment Network gives municipalities and their departments, energy companies, and other essential billers a common platform to present consumers with property-specific accounts and shopping cart functionality for a more convenient bill payment experience. Consumers can add billers and accounts to their payment profiles, schedule payment reminders, or opt-in to Auto-Pay or Text-to-Pay functionality. Local area DivDat Payment Networks are scalable and selectable on DivDat's Bill Payment Kiosk, on the DivDat Mobile App, and on its Consumer Web Pay Portal. For more information on DivDat's Payment Network, please visit www.divdat.com/the-network.

DivDat

DivDat is the leader in omnichannel bill payment and processing serving corporations as well as municipalities, utility companies, courts, and quasi-governmental entities. DivDat's proprietary payment technologies span indoor and outdoor payment kiosks, web interfaces, IVR/phone payment options, mobile app, and point of service modules facilitating in-person payments made to cashiering representatives. Across all channels, bill payments paid on the DivDat Payment Network feature real-time automated posting to accurate customer-specific accounts, reducing the need for manual intervention, so treasury teams are more efficient and get paid faster®. DivDat and its leadership have been recognized for their contributions to DE&I. The DivDat Bill Pay Kiosk and the full DivDat Payment Network promote equality and access by providing corporations and governments with the tools and technologies to make it just as easy for unbanked and underbanked people to stay current on essential bills as it is for those with access to electronic payment methodologies and credit, effectively leveling the paying field®. Learn more about DivDat at www.divdat.com/DEI.

Media Contact:

Samara Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

517-281-7092

SOURCE DivDat