DivDat Partners with City of Detroit to Enhance Taxpayer Experience at Citywide Resource Fair

Detroit Residents are Empowered with On-Site Bill Payment Services and Assistance

DETROIT, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Data Processing & Consulting, Inc. ("DivDat" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its collaboration with the City of Detroit Treasury's Taxpayer Service Center (DTSC), and the Wayne County Treasurer's Office in support of the upcoming Taxpayer Resource Fair. Scheduled to take place at the Roberto Clemente Recreation Center on Friday, April 12, from 3 – 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, at 2631 Bagley Street, the Taxpayer Resource Fair event aims to provide vital information and assistance to property taxpayers throughout the city.

DivDat's Ambassador Team will be present at the fair to complement the efforts of the Detroit Treasury Team's Cashier Staff. Their primary objective is to facilitate property tax payments by offering personalized guidance and support to attendees. Through DivDat's innovative platforms, including DivDat Kiosks, Online Payment Portals, and the DivDat Mobile App with Text-to-Pay capability, taxpayers will have access to streamlined payment options.

In addition to providing comprehensive payment solutions, DivDat and the City of Detroit are committed to ensuring inclusivity and accessibility for all attendees. Bilingual support personnel will be available to assist individuals requiring language assistance, thereby fostering a welcoming environment for diverse communities.

Jason Bierkle, President, and CEO of DivDat, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration and its potential impact on Detroit residents. "We are honored to support the City of Detroit and Wayne County in their efforts to enhance taxpayer services," stated Bierkle. "Our Ambassador Team stands ready to assist taxpayers in navigating property tax payments, underscoring our commitment to financial empowerment and community engagement."

Beyond the Taxpayer Resource Fair, DivDat's Bill Payment Kiosks offer year-round convenience at over 60 locations across Detroit and Wayne County. These kiosks, strategically positioned in retail outlets and government offices, provide walk-up self-service bill payment options, including property taxes. Real-time posting of payments ensures prompt and accurate processing.

DivDat serves as a trusted payment partner for the City of Detroit and Wayne County, maintaining stringent security measures to safeguard transactions. Receipts for payments made at the event will be promptly issued in print, email, or text message formats, serving as official documentation of transactions.

To further enhance payment accessibility, DivDat offers an array of payment channels, including web portals, IVR phone payments, and Point of Service solutions, in addition to its Bill Payment Kiosk network and Mobile App. The DivDat Mobile App is available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, catering to users across diverse platforms.

For more information on DivDat's omnichannel payments solutions, please visit www.divdat.com.

About DivDat:

Diversified Data Processing & Consulting, Inc. (DivDat) is a leading provider of payment solutions, dedicated to simplifying financial transactions for individuals and businesses. With a focus on innovation and accessibility, DivDat offers a comprehensive suite of payment channels, including kiosks, online platforms, mobile apps, and more.

