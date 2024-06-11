DivDat Partners with Hometown Connections, Inc.

DETROIT, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hometown Connections, Inc. and DivDat have agreed to work together to assist the nation's public electric utilities provide multiple channels for bill payment.

DivDat, a Detroit-based software company with more than 50 years of experience in consumer payment options, will work with Hometown to bridge the payment gap between utilities and their customers, regardless of the customer's access to traditional banking services, credit, or cash.

"There is a growing number of electric utility customers who prefer to pay with cash, or non-traditional electronic means," Hometown Connections' CEO Marc Gerken said. "We are excited to work with DivDat to offer utilities alternatives that will improve collections and strengthen their relationship with customers." Recent FDIC statistics show that anywhere from 5 percent to 12 percent of US households do not have a bank account.

DivDat already has a presence in the mid-west and debuted in the early 1970's as Diversified Data Processing & Consulting Inc. They quickly became known affectionately as DivDat by their satisfied customers. The marketing agreement with Hometown Connections will help DivDat expand nationally.

DivDat president Jason Bierkle added, "We offer ways for utilities to provide more payment options that improve accessibility, convenience and security without taxing the utility staff." DivDat Payment Network solutions include in-person (POS), online, mobile app, text-to-pay, over the phone, and kiosk payments. The network features multi-biller capabilities, allowing customers to pay various bills (e.g., water, property taxes, court fees, etc.) through a single, unified interface. Additionally, DivDat offers streamlined integrations and dedicated customer support during both the initial set-up and post implementation.

Current customers of DivDat enjoy world-class reconciliation tools and real-time analytics which leads to better decision making by utility treasury teams.

Hometown Connections, Inc. is a national, non-profit utility services organization specializing in the unique challenges of community-owned utilities. Hometown's team of consultants and partners have been serving public power for more than 25 years.

Learn more about Hometown Connections: www.hometownconnections.com.

About DivDat:

Diversified Data Processing & Consulting, Inc. (DivDat) is a leading provider of payment solutions, dedicated to simplifying financial transactions for individuals and businesses. With a focus on innovation and accessibility, DivDat offers a comprehensive suite of payment channels, including kiosks, online platforms, mobile apps, and more. As a trusted partner of municipalities, utilities, and government agencies, DivDat facilitates seamless payment experiences, contributing to financial empowerment and community engagement. For more information, visit www.divdat.com.

