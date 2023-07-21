DivDat Provides On-Site Bill Payment Services and In-Person Assistance in Support of the City of Detroit's Taxpayer Resource Fair

DivDat Bill Payment Network's Ambassador Team Help Detroit Residents and Businesses Pay Property Tax Bills on Kiosks, Online, and on the DivDat Mobile App

DETROIT, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Data Processing & Consulting, Inc. ("DivDat" or the "Company"), will join the City of Detroit Office of Treasury's Detroit Taxpayer Service Center (DTSC) for their Taxpayer Resource Fair, an event designed to share information and provide assistance to property taxpayers, as 2023 "Summer Property Taxes" become due. The event will take place at the Heilmann Recreation Center on Friday, July 21, 2023, from 12 – 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, at 19601 Brock Avenue. Property tax payments for the City of Detroit and Wayne County can be paid at the event. Attendees can make payments through DivDat with cash, personal or business checks, or by credit or debit card.

DivDat's Lead Ambassador, Brenda Ashford, assists with payments made on DivDat's Bill Payment Kiosks at the Detroit Taxpayer Service Center, located inside the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center, downtown. Taxpayers interact with City and County agencies and local and national vendors to learn about important programs and other resources aimed to keep residents in their homes and businesses viable, during the 2023 Winter Taxpayer Resource Fair, which took place in February.

DivDat Ambassadors will be in attendance to support the DTSC staff, and will further assist Detroit residents and businesspeople make tax payments on the DivDat Bill Payment Kiosk, online, or on the DivDat Mobile App, which includes the newly released Text-to-Pay capability. The Company will have its Bill Payment Kiosk on site which allows billpayers to make self-service payments on several City of Detroit and Wayne County bills, including property taxes, and partial payments towards any City and County bills, including those made through the City's Plan Ahead Property Tax Savings Program and the County's Pay as You Stay Program, respectively.

"We're happy to support the City of Detroit and Wayne County as they extend additional resources to help make it easier for Detroiters to get current and stay current on property taxes, and avoid the risk of foreclosure," said Jason Bierkle, President and CEO of DivDat. "Our Ambassador Team will be on-site to help taxpayers make their tax payments on the DivDat Bill Payment Kiosk, on the DivDat Mobile App, and online. Be sure to join us at the event."

Throughout the year, and during Property Tax cycles, DivDat Bill Payment Kiosks facilitate walk-up self-service bill payments in more than 60 retailers throughout the City of Detroit and Wayne County, including inside and outside of City and County offices, at the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center, the Wayne County Treasurer's office, and more. For a full list of DivDat Bill Payment Kiosk locations, Detroit area billpayers are encouraged to visit https://locations.divdatkiosknetwork.com and to download the DivDat Mobile App from the App Store or Google Play Store and use the integrated map feature, which provides turn-by-turn directions, scanning capabilities for easy account look-up at the kiosks, and more. Payments made on DivDat Bill Payment Kiosks, as well as those made on the DivDat Mobile App, through the City of Detroit's website, are posted to City and County accounts in real-time.

DivDat is a secure and authorized payments partner for the City of Detroit and Wayne County. Receipts for payments made at the event will be available immediately by print, email, or text message formats, and represent official payments made directly to Detroit and Wayne County, respectively.

DivDat supports the City of Detroit with accessible payment channels, including bill payment kiosks, web payment portals, the DivDat Mobile App, IVR phone payments capabilities, and Point of Service solutions. DivDat's Mobile App is available on both the Apple App Store and on Google Play Store for Apple and Android devices. For more information on DivDat's omnichannel payments solutions, please visit www.divdat.com.

DivDat is the leader in omnichannel bill payment and processing serving corporations as well as municipalities, utility companies, courts, and quasi-governmental entities. DivDat's proprietary payment technologies span indoor and outdoor payment kiosks, web interfaces, IVR/phone payment options, mobile app, and point of service modules facilitating in-person payments made to cashiering representatives. Across all channels, bill payments paid on the DivDat Payment Network feature real-time automated posting to accurate customer-specific accounts, reducing the need for manual intervention, so treasury teams are more efficient and get paid faster®. DivDat and its leadership have been recognized for their contributions to DE&I. The DivDat Bill Pay Kiosk and the full DivDat Payment Network promote equality and access by providing corporations and governments with the tools and technologies to make it just as easy for unbanked and underbanked people to stay current on essential bills as it is for those with access to electronic payment methodologies and credit, effectively leveling the paying field®. Learn more about DivDat at www.divdat.com/DEI.

