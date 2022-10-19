Dive Computer Market is Projected to Exceed a Revenue of US$ 634.7 Mn by year 2022 end as Interest in Recreational Activities Surges Amongst Millennials, says Future Market Insights, Inc.

The North America dive computer market is projected to grow at a 2.9% CAGR over the forecast period. The Europe dive computer market is anticipated to expand at 4.2% CAGR through 2032

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per FMI, the global dive computer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2032, reaching a value of US$ 1109.3 Mn by the end of 2032. Further, numerous dive computer firms are concentrating on innovation and expanding their portfolios in order to improve market penetration.

They are also offering several diving computer devices based on their featured characteristics, such as depth measurement, time locater, ascent rate, previous dive information, low battery warning and enriched air compatible feature.

For instance, leading manufacturer of dive instruments 'Suunto' has made a partnership with Swedish start-up company '3ngage', to manufacture a 3-Dimension diving computer products which is very useful for all types of divers and helps to measure depth and time in water.

Further, companies have the opportunity to motivate consumers to pay more for brands, products, and other company services after developing new diving computer technologies and products and focusing on premiumization.

Consumers prefer to pay a high value for a product with advanced and unique features, therefore many firms begin to follow this trend and heavily spend in research and development in order to create and invent new goods and make them a premium product at a competitive price.

Key Takeaways from the Dive computer market Study

In terms of mode of sales channel, direct sales has the most market share and is expected to be the fastest expanding sales channel.

In terms of product type, wrist dive computer is expected to be witness fastest growth over the upcoming decade.

AMOLED display type is the most preferred dive computer in the market.

The U.K. is expected to be the leading market in Europe , while the U.S. dive computer market is predicted to witness highest growth

"Leading manufacturers in the global diving computer market are increasing their R&D efforts in order to extend their product range and improve technology. Also, leading businesses are focusing on new potential markets in order to grow their consumer base and establish a stronger global presence,"Says an FMI analyst.

Who is winning?

Leading dive computer manufacturer are focusing on aggressive promotional techniques, commercials, and new product launches to boost dive computer sales growth globally.

Major players present in the dive computer market are Garmin Ltd., Johnson Outdoors Inc., Aqua Lung International, Poseidon Diving System AB, Suunto Oy, Mares, Oceanic, Shearwater Research Inc., Sherwood Scuba LLC., and Atomic Aquatics among others.

Future Market Insights' latest offering provides an independent study of the global dive computer market, including historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the dive computer from 2022-2032.

The study divulges compelling insights on the dive computer market based on the dive computer market by product type (wrist dive computer, console dive computer, air integrated dive computer, others), display type (amoled display and mip display), End User (beginner/ new diver, casual diver, active diver, advanced/ professional diver), Price Range (high range, mid-range, and low range), Sales Channel ( direct sales, hypermarkets/ supermarkets, specialty retail stores, exclusive stores, online retailers and others) across seven major regions.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.1.1. Innovations and Portfolio Extensions Leading to Product Premiumization

3.1.2. Technology Advancement & Growing Diving industry to Drive Growth

3.1.3. Increasing Interest in Scuba Diving and Recreational Water Sports Activities

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

3.3. The Top 10 Dive Computers in 2022

