Dive deep into the shadow realm with Exzy this Halloween

Keter, meaning "crown" in Hebrew, is the first Sefirot in the Tree of Life, according to the Kabbalah. "Electronic music is like church for me; I feel most connected to the universe when making experiences happen for people," says Exzy.

Dive deep into the shadow realm and tune-in for Exzy's EP release livestream party on 11/1 featuring a collection of up-and-coming producers including talent from local Seattle producer crew deepstate.

Catch the livestream on November 1 at 8pm PST: www.twitch.tv/exzylive

With roots in the underground of the Southwest, Exzy dreams to produce all styles of music. Exzy boasts a discography that includes everything from Trip-hop to Psytrance; and with Keter a new sound developed.

For booking inquiries or additional information, visit: www.exzy.live

SOURCE Exzy

