Dive Deep with Impartner: ROI Strategies Unveiled at Catalyst 2024

Impartner to host keynote deep dive discussion and sponsor the Wellness Zone at the Partnership Leaders' event.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the fastest-growing and most award-winning provider of partner management technologies, is proud to announce its sponsorship of Catalyst 2024. This premier Partnership Leaders event brings together industry-leading professionals for three days of networking, insights, and activations from experts shaping the future of partnerships.

On Wednesday, August 14, at Catalyst, Impartner COO Brad Pace will lead a deep dive session titled "Mastering Partner Program ROI: Data-Driven Strategies for Partner Ecosystem Success." In this session, Brad will guide attendees through four critical pillars to help leaders build an ROI-validated partner program from the ground up. From setting clear targets and goals to effective onboarding, robust go-to-market strategies, and comprehensive performance analytics, attendees will gain the tactics to employ data-driven processes and automated tools to achieve a hard-dollar ROI on all ecosystem investments. By the end of the session, participants will have a clear roadmap to enhance their partner programs' efficiency and profitability.

"Times have changed and so have team budgets. At Impartner, we understand the need now more than ever to prove revenue validation to leadership for your indirect sales investments," said Brad Pace, COO of Impartner. "An ROI-validated partner program empowers partner leaders to baseline current ROI, quantitatively demonstrate ROI growth and instill confidence in executive management, opening doors for investment opportunities and making themselves indispensable at their companies. We look forward to sharing these insights with the powerhouse group of professionals attending Catalyst and hope to exchange new perspectives with the attendees."

Impartner invites attendees to "Find Center" and unwind and rejuvenate at Impartner's Wellness Zone, located in the main event foyer. Here, attendees can enjoy breathwork breaks, relaxing yoga and stretching sessions, a revive station with healthy food and beverages, and an interactive gratitude wall. Participants will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in this experience and see Impartner's solutions in action, including the latest product advancements, integrations, and releases.

"Impartner aims to deliver an experience that brings focus and clarity to both business and personal life. We look forward to helping attendees discover the core of their partner tech stack with Impartner. Looking forward to seeing you on the show floor!" said Dave R Taylor, CMO at Impartner.

