Dive Deeper Into Your Favorite Podcasts and Discover The Podcasts You Didn't Know You Needed with DeepCast

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DeepCast, Inc. is revolutionizing the future of podcast listening and discovery with the launch of DeepCast. Deepcast is focused on becoming the central hub for audio content intelligence, transforming how people discover, engage with and monetize spoken audio content, starting with podcasting.

DeepCast Platform Search on DeepCast

There are more than 4.2 million podcasts (podcastindex.org – June 2024) today, streaming over multiple platforms. DeepCast leverages the latest in AI-based natural language processing (NLP) and large language models (LLM) to help listeners search and discover the most relevant podcast content, guests, topics with key insights and meaningful excerpts immediately available and easily shareable across networks and modalities.

"We are on a mission to enable the next evolution of information distribution and facilitation of meaningful conversation," says Lucas Dickey, CEO and founder of DeepCast. "The goal is to leverage AI in a meaningful way to make podcasts more accessible for listeners and more effective for storytellers. Our roadmap is quickly developing as the platform that will give billions of listeners and creators the higher-quality, immersive experience in the direction technology is leading."

DeepCast currently offers podcast listeners:

Easy sharing of episodes, quotes, and transcript snippets

Knowledge-graph relationships between episodes, topics, and people/company/products

Rich episode summaries and key takeaways

AI-informed advanced search and intelligent navigation

All data searchable and indexed as an open web app

In addition, DeepCast recently announced the launch of DeepCast Pro, DeepCast's comprehensive AI-powered platform offering podcast creators a full suite of solutions designed to empower podcasters in their post-production journey, focusing on enhancing the entire podcasting community's discoverability, audience engagement, and overall success across all distribution channels.

If you are a listener, DeepCast's immersive platform has all the tools necessary to drive a feature-rich podcast experience through better recommendations, intelligent search, easier sharing of episodes and clips, and other ways to sample shows that are "new and interesting", DeepCast is a must have for any podcast enthusiast and is adding new features regularly. To try DeepCast and customize your listening experience visit https://deepcast.fm/.

If you are a creator interested in saving time, spreading the word, connecting with audiences, and capturing new revenues. Claim your show and create an account now to get started for free here: https://deepcast.pro/

ABOUT DEEPCAST

Launched in 2024, DeepCast's AI-powered platform is poised to revolutionize the podcast ecosystem. DeepCast was created to help podcasters save time, spread the word, connect with audiences, and capture new revenue. DeepCast Pro, the podcast creator platform extension of DeepCast, builds upon the same core AI, infrastructure, and data used to drive discovery and deeper engagement for listeners of podcasts. If DeepCast is about supercharging podcasters, DeepCast Pro is for supercharging and championing podcasters with the motto: "You make the shows, let us help you with what comes after."

