Dive Industry Comes Together to Support Families of M/V Conception Victims

In the wake of this disaster, DAN, PADI, SSI, TDI/SDI, DUI, California Diving News, Scubapro, the Women Divers Hall of Fame, PSI-PCI, NAUI, Undercurrent and Catalina Cylinders have teamed up to start a fund for the victim's families. The call to act reflects the sense of loss felt throughout the dive community and the need to take care of each other — divers are one big family.

One hundred percent of the donations will go to the victims' families. The funds collected will be distributed equally among the families of the victims. Families who lost more than one member will receive a share for each. Donations contributed through DAN, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, are fully tax-deductible.

Join the community in this fundraising effort to support the families of those we have lost. Visit DAN.org/TheConception to make a contribution today.

