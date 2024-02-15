"Dive into a Saucy Adventure" with New Gullah-Inspired Products from Chef Carlos Brown

Chef Carlos Brown Launches Gullah Gourmet Signature Sauces and Dressings Available mid-February

DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed "Lowcountry Cuisine King" and television personality Chef Carlos Brown brings a taste of the Gullah Geechee culture of the Carolinas and Georgia to kitchens across the country with the launch of his brand-new line of signature sauces, marinades, and dressings this February. Inspired by the rich culinary traditions of his ancestors, Chef Brown's "Gullah Gourmet" collection infuses bold, authentic flavors with a modern twist, promising to tantalize taste buds and transport diners to the sun-drenched shores of the coastal South.

Chef Carlos Brown

"This ain't your mama's steak sauce," declares Chef Brown with his signature infectious grin. "These flavors that simmered in my mama's kitchen, the ones that woke you up on a Sunday morning and chased away the chill on a Lowcountry winter night. We're talking about generations of love, laughter, and good old-fashioned soul poured into every bottle. And best of all, it's so versatile, it brings flavor to everything you mix it with!"

The new signature line, Gullah Gourmet by Chef Carlos Brown, boasts a range of rich, signature condiments, each crafted with fresh, high-quality ingredients and bursting with unique flavor profiles. The sauce collection includes:

Gourmet Steak Sauce: Bold and savory blend of tomatoes, spices, and vinegar, perfect for enhancing grilled steak, burgers, or roasted vegetables.





Bold and savory blend of tomatoes, spices, and vinegar, perfect for enhancing grilled steak, burgers, or roasted vegetables. Gourmet Wing Sauce: Tangy, spicy, and often sweet concoction ideal for coating and baking chicken wings, drumsticks, or tofu bites.





Tangy, spicy, and often sweet concoction ideal for coating and baking chicken wings, drumsticks, or tofu bites. Gourmet Strawberry Vinaigrette: Sweet and slightly tart dressing with fresh strawberries, ideal for topping leafy greens, grilled chicken, and quinoa salad.





Sweet and slightly tart dressing with fresh strawberries, ideal for topping leafy greens, grilled chicken, and quinoa salad. Gourmet Basil Citrus Vinaigrette: Herbaceous and refreshing with citrus zest and chopped basil, great for summer salads, seafood, or grilled vegetables.





Herbaceous and refreshing with citrus zest and chopped basil, great for summer salads, seafood, or grilled vegetables. Gourmet Onion Citrus: Savory and bright with caramelized onions and citrus juice, excellent for drizzling on roasted chicken, salmon, or grilled shrimp.

"These sauces are more than just condiments," emphasizes Chef Brown. "They're a gateway to a whole new way of experiencing southern cuisine. They're about sharing stories, connecting with loved ones, and celebrating the vibrant heritage of the Gullah Geechee people."

Chef Brown's gourmet collection is available online at chefcarlosbrown.com and soon at select retailers across the United States. To celebrate the launch, Chef Brown will be hosting a series of live cooking demonstrations and guest cooking at multiple events across the U.S. offering fans a chance to learn his culinary secrets and experience the magic of Gullah cooking firsthand.

For more information on Chef Carlos Brown and his new signature collection, visit chefcarlosbrown.com or follow him on social media at @ChefCarlosBrown.

More about Chef Carlos Brown

Considered "a leading influencer in the culinary arts," Chef Carlos Brown is a Southern Chef, CEO of C3 Culinary Group, and Founder of Gullah Gourmet. Growing up in the South, his innovative approach featuring "Gullah" cuisine (a uniquely blended heritage of African, French, European, and Native Indigenous American influences found on the Carolinas and Georgia coast), has touched everything from the red carpet to the NFL football field to the Smithsonian African-American Museum in Washington, D.C., where his Shrimp and Grits recipe is recognized. Now Chef Carlos is excited to bring his unique flavors to the dining table with Gullah Gourmet, his signature line of dressings, marinades, and sauces. Get your taste at chefcarlosbrown.com for more information.

CONTACT

Autumn Reo

940.367.0295

SOURCE Chef Carlos Brown