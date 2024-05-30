Dive into AI's Transformative Role in Education with Professor Hod Lipson at Anthology Together 2024

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, the leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, today announced Professor Hod Lipson of Columbia University, an eminent voice in the fields of robotics and artificial intelligence, will be a featured speaker at the Anthology Together 2024 conference.

Professor Hod Lipson will lead educational trailblazers and students on a riveting journey through the "Six Waves of AI," illustrating how AI can serve as a catalyst for bold transformation within the educational sector. Participants will learn to embrace the fast pace of AI advancements and harness these tools to become agents of change in education.

"AI presents unprecedented opportunities for educational innovation." Bruce Dahlgren, CEO of Anthology. Post this

"Artificial intelligence presents unprecedented opportunities for educational innovation, creating pathways to enrich teaching and learning," noted Bruce Dahlgren, CEO of Anthology. "At Anthology Together 2024, we are honored to have Professor Hod Lipson cast light upon these emerging paths. His talk on the 'Six Waves of AI' will not only underscore the transformative capabilities of AI but also explore the importance of ethical considerations as we boldly apply AI to foster meaningful growth."

Hod Lipson is a celebrated figure at Columbia University specializing in robotics and artificial intelligence. A recipient of numerous awards and accolades, he has been acknowledged by Esquire magazine as one of the "Best & Brightest," named in Popular Science's "25 Most Awesome Labs in the US," and recognized by Forbes as among the "Top 7 Data Scientists in the world."

"I'm delighted to speak at Anthology Together 2024 about how AI is revolutionizing education, influencing both how we teach and what we teach. As academics, we must embrace this technology throughout the learning journey, thus elevating our expectations of students in the same way the internet has changed benchmarks for knowledge and accessibility," said Professor Hod Lipson.

Anthology's latest announcement comes on the heels of the excitement generated by the addition of speakers Mark Schulman, esteemed rock drummer, and Heather J. Crider, a master of neuroperformance coaching.

AT24 promises a dynamic lineup of inspirational speakers, industry trailblazers, and innovative sessions to inspire and drive progress in higher education. From thought-provoking keynotes to interactive workshops, Anthology Together is the can't-miss annual user conference, networking, and learning event for higher education professionals. Anthology Together 2024 is in Orlando, July 15-17, 2024.

About Anthology

Anthology offers the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education, supporting more than 150 million users in 80 countries. With a mission to provide dynamic, data-informed experiences to the global education community through Anthology Intelligent Experiences™, we help learners, leaders and educators achieve their goals by offering over 60 SaaS products and services designed to advance learning. Discover more about how we are fulfilling our mission for education, business and government institutions at www.anthology.com.

Media Contact:

Erin Mitchell

Director of Communications, Anthology

[email protected]

SOURCE Anthology