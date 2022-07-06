Dive Into Summer with Aiper: Spend More Time Enjoying the Pool, Not Cleaning It

World's best cordless robotic pool cleaner is helping pool owners 'Clean Smarter' this summer

ATLANTA, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiper, the global creator of innovative, cordless robotic pool cleaners, has kicked-off their summer campaign to encourage owners to spend more time actually enjoying their pools instead of cleaning them. Combining the best of smart, innovative design with eco-friendly battery technology, Aiper shares some of their best-selling products to help people 'clean smarter' – just in time for the backyard entertaining season. From product giveaways on social media to a TikTok hashtag challenge, Aiper is helping owners 'pamper their pool' this summer.

From left to right: Seagull 600 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner, Seagull 1000 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner, Seagull 3000 Intelligent Cordless Pool Cleaner and Seagull 1500 Intelligent Cordless Pool Cleaner.

According to the Association of Pool and Spa Professionals, there are 10.4 million residential and 309,000 public swimming pools in the United States. And where there's pools, there's the tedious task of pool cleaning – which means less time spent in the water and more time dealing with sand, dirt, leaves, or any other fun-spoiling debris. Which is why the only way to get that time back is to eliminate the chore entirely with a simple, easy solution. From cordless pool cleaners that can climb walls, to intelligent path planning and auto-swerve technology, the compact and sleek design of Aiper products disguise their long-lasting battery life and incredible cleaning strength. Its lithium battery also makes the products an eco-friendly alternative.

"Unlike any other on the market, Aiper's cordless robotic pool cleaners are bringing smart technology directly into people's backyards – and giving them the opportunity to spend more time actually enjoying their pool instead of cleaning it. We're excited to expand our presence and product offerings in the US market, bringing a convenient, cost-effective and effortless way for pool owners to clean and maintain their outdoor oasis year-round," said Richard Wong, CEO and Founder of Aiper Global.

Available online and national and specialty retailers nationwide, including Leslie's and Walmart, the Aiper assortment of products include these best-sellers:

Seagull 600 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner

Lightweight and ultraportable (only 6.6 lbs.)

#1 choice for above-ground, flat-floored pools

Up to 50 minutes of run time with a durable dual motor

Seagull 1000 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner

Effortlessly cleans pool floors and climb includes up to 15°

Cleans pools at a rate of 52.5ft/minute with a 5000mAh rechargeable battery that lasts 90 minutes

Features the latest self-parking smart technologies

Seagull 1500 Intelligent Cordless Pool Cleaner

Cordless and hassle-free

Intelligent path planning that automatically scans your pool

Features 4-wheel drive system to traverse walls

Powerful, efficient 65W motor

Built-in 8600mAh rechargeable battery that lasts up to 90 minutes

Seagull 3000 Intelligent Cordless Pool Cleaner

Launch surpassed $1.18 million during Kickstarter campaign this spring

during Kickstarter campaign this spring Pilot your Seagull 3000 remotely using the Aiper App and access 4 different cleaning modes

Stronger suction with a powerful 120W motor that's twice as strong as the competition

Delivers up to 3229 sq. ft of cleaning on a single charge with a powerful 7800mAh battery; enough to clean 6 standard-size pools

More Efficient way of pool cleaning: Smart auto-turning cleans 30% more on the same battery

For more information on Aiper's cordless robotic cleaning products, visit www.aiper.com .

About Aiper

Aiper is the leading global creator of eco-friendly, cordless robotic pool cleaners on a mission to create simple, smart cleaning solutions. After doing a deep dive into the pain points of traditional pool cleaners – and the overall hassle of keeping a pool clean – the company embarked on a path to merge smart technology with innovative solutions to create the world's most easy-to-use robotic pool cleaner. Unlike other products on the market, each Aiper product is guaranteed to minimize the time and money spent laboring, and more time enjoying quality time with friends, family by the pool. Through that, Aiper has earned its place as the world's best cordless robotic pool cleaner since its launch in 2017.

Media Contacts:

Kerri Xu

Aiper

[email protected]

Paige Griffiths

360PR+

[email protected]

SOURCE Aiper