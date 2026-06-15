Dive Into Summer with Rita's New Mermaid Italian Ice

Shimmering, berry-marshmallow treat brings whimsical magic to Rita's menu for a limited time

PHILADELPHIA, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, the largest Italian Ice concept in the world, is making a splash this summer with the debut of its newest magical treat, Mermaid Italian Ice. Inspired by whimsical adventures and sweet surprises, this vibrant pink creation combines sweet berry and marshmallow flavors for a smooth, dreamy finish. Topped with shimmering Unicorn Glitter, Mermaid Italian Ice brings a splash of sparkle to every bite, making it the perfect treat for kids and families looking to add a little magic to their summer.

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard Mermaid Ice

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Guests can dive into summer and enjoy the all-new Mermaid Italian Ice in two magical frozen creations. The Mermaid Gelati layers Mermaid Italian Ice with Rita's signature Vanilla Frozen Custard and is topped with Unicorn Glitter for a whimsical finishing touch. For a refreshing frozen beverage, the Mermaid Ice Blender blends the bright pink berry-marshmallow Italian Ice into a smooth, icy drink, finished with shimmering Unicorn Glitter for an extra splash of sparkle. Mermaid Italian Ice will be available at Rita's locations nationwide from Monday, June 15, through Sunday, July 19.

"At Rita's, we're always looking for ways to create joyful experiences that bring families together, and Mermaid Italian Ice does exactly that," said Carmela Hughley, SVP of Marketing Insights and Innovation at Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard. "From its vibrant pink color and sparkling finish to its sweet berry and marshmallow flavor combination, this treat captures the magic and imagination of summer. We can't wait for guests of all ages to dive in and experience this enchanting new flavor for themselves."

Looking for more sweetness? Download the Rita's Ice app to start earning rewards on your purchases. New members can enjoy one free small Ice, Custard, or Gelati just for signing up. Those who aren't Rita's loyalty members yet can download Rita's Ice app from the Apple or Google Play stores, or by visiting ritasice.com/app/. Join now to receive free treats, birthday rewards, exclusive app offers and more!

Rita's signature Italian Ice is made fresh daily on-site and available in a rotating daily selection from over 80 flavors. Other menu items at Rita's include creamy Frozen Custard, signature Gelati, Concretes, Frozen Coffee, Rita's Blendinis®, Milkshakes and more.

About Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard:

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard opened its doors in Bensalem, Pa. in 1984, and has been dedicated to spreading "Ice, Custard, Happiness!" ever since. Now, Rita's is the largest Italian Ice concept in the world with over 600 shops. Guests around the world visit Rita's to celebrate their everyday moments with freshly made cool treats in a fun-filled atmosphere. Known for its famous Italian Ice, made daily featuring real fruit, and signature Frozen Custard, Rita's serves a taste of happiness with each delicious treat. For more information about Rita's Italian Ice, please call 1-800-677-7482 or visit http://www.ritasice.com/.

Media Contact:

Carly Hutter

For Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard

610-908-6150

[email protected]

SOURCE Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard