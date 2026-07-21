Rita's® Italian Ice & Frozen Custard Plans to Double New Signings in 2026

Flexible Real Estate Strategy, Drive-Thru Growth and Multi-Unit Development Fuel Expansion Across Priority Markets

More than 30 new shops have signed Year-to-date in 2026, increasing over 100% since 2025

Second-generation real estate and flexible shop formats help franchise owners accelerate development and reduce build-out costs

Drive-thru shops reported 38 percent higher average sales than traditional non-drive-thru locations in 2025*

PHILADELPHIA, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, the world's largest Italian Ice concept with more than 600 locations, is building on strong franchise momentum and is on track to double its 2026 new shop signings. Fueled by entrepreneurs seeking an established, scalable franchise with multiple paths, Rita's has experienced a 100 percent increase in franchise ownership inquiries compared with 2025.

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard North Richland Hills, TX

"We're seeing tremendous interest from entrepreneurs who want a proven franchise backed by a recognizable brand and an operating model designed for long-term growth," said Lawrence Brown, Chief Development Officer of Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard. "Combined with smaller kitchen footprints, low COGS (<18% on average*) no fryer requirements and staffing efficiencies, the model's real estate flexibility allows franchisees to enter and adapt to local markets while benefiting from a straightforward business operation built to scale."

Driven by the brand's real estate strategy, including second-generation restaurant conversions and drive-thru locations, strong unit economics and growing franchise interest in markets where families are moving, the brand is expanding outside of its core Mid-Atlantic market to the Midwest and South-Central United States.

Development activity during the first half of 2026 highlights the brand's continued momentum:

Mid-Atlantic: Multi-unit developer Disrupt Foods (40+ unit franchisee) announced plans to open three new locations in Brockton, Massachusetts; Clifton, New Jersey; and Newark, New Jersey.

Multi-unit developer Disrupt Foods (40+ unit franchisee) announced plans to open three new locations in Brockton, Massachusetts; Clifton, New Jersey; and Newark, New Jersey. Midwest: Multi-unit franchisee Jim Myers opened multiple Ohio locations, with two additional shops planned for the Cleveland market this year, bringing his total to nearly 10 units.

Multi-unit franchisee Jim Myers opened multiple Ohio locations, with two additional shops planned for the Cleveland market this year, bringing his total to nearly 10 units. South-Central: Franchisee Kyle Wiborg opened his first location in North Richland Hills, Texas, and has three additional shops under construction along with plans to open 10 total throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Drive-thru development continues to be a significant growth driver. According to Rita's 2026 Franchise Disclosure Document, drive-thru shops generated 38 percent higher average gross sales in 2025 than comparable non-drive-thru locations.*

"Coming from a finance background and having experience in the restaurant industry, I recognized the potential of the brand immediately and the growth opportunity it presents in the rising frozen treat category," said Texas franchisee Kyle Wiborg. "Converting former restaurant spaces has allowed us to secure great locations with drive-thrus that position us well in our market to drive sales year-round."

Rita's is actively seeking qualified franchise owners in available markets across the United States. With several development formats, an established operating system and more than 40 years of brand recognition, the company continues to expand its footprint while delivering the signature "Ice, Custard, Happiness!" experience to more communities. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit OwnARitasFranchise.com or call 1-800-677-7482.

About Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard

Founded in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, in 1984, Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard has been dedicated to spreading "Ice, Custard, Happiness!" ever since. Now the largest Italian Ice concept in the world with more than 600 shops, Rita's continues to earn national recognition for its strength and growth, ranking No. 198 on Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500 and No. 209 on Restaurant Business's Technomic Top 500 list.

Guests around the world visit Rita's to celebrate everyday moments with freshly made Italian Ice, crafted daily with real fruit, signature Frozen Custard and layered Gelati treats served in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. As the brand continues to expand, Rita's is actively seeking passionate franchise owners who want to bring its beloved frozen treats to more communities.

*See Item 19 of the Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard Franchise Disclosure Document dated January 30, 2026, for additional information. Individual franchise results will vary. There is no assurance any franchisee will achieve similar results.

Media Contact:

Aaron Gessner

TopFire Media

[email protected]

312-636-7804

SOURCE Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard