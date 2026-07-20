Your Favorite Comfort Comedy Just Got Sweeter: Rita's and TBS Launch "A Shirley Good Time"

The iconic frozen treat brand and home of America's favorite comfort comedies team up for TV-inspired treats, a Treat Truck Tour, a chance to win Free Rita's Ice for a Year and more!

PHILADELPHIA, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rita's new Shirley Temple Ice just landed its starring role this summer. To celebrate the launch of its newest Italian Ice flavor, Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, the largest Italian Ice concept in the world, has teamed up with TBS to launch A Shirley Good Time—a limited-time summer collaboration inspired by nostalgic flavors, beloved comfort comedies and the moments that make summer unforgettable.

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Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard x TBS

Beginning today through August 23, fans can enjoy an exclusive A Shirley Good Time experience at participating Rita's locations, featuring TV-inspired treats, co-branded merchandise, a Free Ice for a Year giveaway and more.

Now Streaming at Rita's:

Inspired by the sweet cherry and bright citrus flavors of Rita's new Shirley Temple Ice, the A Shirley Good Time menu puts a playful spin on Rita's signature frozen treats with creations inspired by fan-favorite TBS comedies, including:

Bazinga Blast ( The Big Bang Theory ) — Rita's Shirley Temple Italian Ice topped with Shirley Sparkle.

( ) — Rita's Shirley Temple Italian Ice topped with Shirley Sparkle. Office Favorite ( The Office ) — Layers of Vanilla Frozen Custard and Shirley Temple Italian Ice, finished with Shirley Sparkle.

( ) — Layers of Vanilla Frozen Custard and Shirley Temple Italian Ice, finished with Shirley Sparkle. Brain Freeze Misto® ( Impractical Jokers ) — Creamy Vanilla Frozen Custard blended with Shirley Temple Italian Ice for the ultimate summer treat.

( ) — Creamy Vanilla Frozen Custard blended with Shirley Temple Italian Ice for the ultimate summer treat. Central Chiller Ice Blender (Friends) — A refreshing frozen beverage blending Shirley Temple Italian Ice into a smooth, icy drink and topped with Shirley Sparkle.

Whether you're grabbing a treat before settling in for your favorite comfort comedy or making Rita's your summer destination, every menu item is designed to deliver a little extra nostalgia with every bite.

Taking A Shirley Good Time on the Road:

The fun doesn't stop at Rita's shops. Throughout the summer, Rita's and TBS will hit the road with the A Shirley Good Time Treat Truck Tour, bringing frozen treats, giveaways, interactive experiences and nostalgic surprises to fans in select markets across the country.

More information on each tour stop, including dates, locations and special activations, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Keep the Good Times Going:

Fans can continue the fun by entering the TBS x Rita's Shirley Temple Giveaway for a chance to win FREE Rita's Ice for a Year plus an exclusive TBS x Rita's swag pack.

Here's how to enter:

Create and publish an original photo or Reel on Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok featuring a Shirley Temple Italian Ice or Shirley Temple treat from Rita's,

Tag @RitasIce in the post, and include both #AShirleyGoodTime and #RitasItalianIce in the caption.

Three lucky winners will receive FREE Rita's Ice for a Year and an exclusive co-branded swag pack. Additional details, including entry dates and official rules, are available on Rita's social channels.

Participating Rita's locations will also feature limited-edition co-branded cups, signage and other surprises while supplies last.

"Summer has always been about creating memories with family and friends, and that's exactly what this partnership is all about," said Carmela Hughley, SVP of Marketing Insights & Innovation at Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard. "After introducing our new Shirley Temple Ice, we wanted to build an experience that celebrates everything people love about summer – from nostalgic flavors to iconic television moments. Together with TBS, we're inviting fans everywhere to have A Shirley Good Time."

"TBS has long been home to the comfort comedies fans turn to again and again, making Rita's the perfect partner for this summer celebration," said Melissa Chambless, EVP of Marketing, Warner Bros. Discovery. "The best partnerships create experiences that extend beyond the screen, and A Shirley Good Time does just that, bringing together iconic comedies, nostalgic flavors, and fan-focused experiences designed to spark connection, laughter, and unforgettable summer memories."

Ready to have A Shirley Good Time? Download the Rita's Ice app to start earning rewards on your purchases. New members can enjoy one free small Ice, Custard, or Gelati just for signing up and making their first purchase. Those who aren't Rita's loyalty members yet can download Rita's Ice app from the Apple or Google Play stores, or by visiting ritasice.com/app/. Join now to receive free treats, birthday rewards, exclusive app offers and more!

Rita's signature Italian Ice is made fresh daily on-site and available in a rotating daily selection from over 80 flavors. Other menu items at Rita's include creamy Frozen Custard, signature Gelati, Concretes, Frozen Coffee, Rita's Blendinis®, Milkshakes and more.

About Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard:

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard opened its doors in Bensalem, Pa. in 1984, and has been dedicated to spreading "Ice, Custard, Happiness!" ever since. Now, Rita's is the largest Italian Ice concept in the world with over 600 shops. Guests around the world visit Rita's to celebrate their everyday moments with freshly made cool treats in a fun-filled atmosphere. Known for its famous Italian Ice, made daily featuring real fruit, and signature Frozen Custard, Rita's serves a taste of happiness with each delicious treat. For more information about Rita's Italian Ice, please call 1-800-677-7482 or visit http://www.ritasice.com/.

Media Contact:

Carly Hutter

For Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard

610-908-6150

[email protected]

SOURCE Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard