Dive Into the Visual Effects of the Biggest Productions of 2020 and Beyond With SIGGRAPH 2021 'Making Of' Sessions

In addition to more content from 2021 Oscar winner "Soul", conference programming will feature recent releases from Pixar Animation Studios ("Luca") and Walt Disney Animation Studios ("Raya and the Last Dragon"); 2021 Emmy nominees "WandaVision" and "The Mandalorian"; and deep dives on the metaverse, among other gaming and interactive projects. New this year, the conference will also offer two Production Sessions Special Sessions from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on its year-round initiatives and one from Cinefex that will look back at the publication's legacy in the industry.

"Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, teamwork among studios to collaborate and produce stunning visual effects and innovative animations over the last year has been inspiring," shared SIGGRAPH 2021 Production Sessions Chair John Kalaigian. "The sessions we've selected for 2021 demonstrate the ways creators have pushed the limits of existing pipelines and processes, as well as offer inspiration for all of the industry as the world changes yet again."

Highlights include:

The Making of Marvel Studios' 'WandaVision', 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier', and 'Loki' | Production Session

Tuesday, 10 August, 2 pm PDT

Go behind the scenes of Marvel Studios' first-ever episodic streaming series. The teams that worked on "WandaVision", "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier", and "Loki" will take SIGGRAPH participants through their VFX journeys as they discuss some of each show's most innovative visual effects. Full description.

Underwater Procedural Vegetation on Pixar's 'Luca' | Talk

On-demand: 2 August–29 October; Live Q&A: Friday, 13 August, 3 pm PDT

Pixar's procedural vegetation system was extended to create lush underwater seascapes for the film "Luca", including a new procedural motion system to emulate flowing underwater motion and tools to integrate it with hero simulations. Details.

From Quest to Quill: Pushing the Boundaries of VR Storytelling in Baobab's 'Baba Yaga' and 'Namoo' | Production Session

Thursday, 12 August, 9 am PDT

The team behind SIGGRAPH 2019's Immersive Best in Show-winning project reveals creative and technical insights from the award-winning VR projects "Baba Yaga" and "Namoo". Full description.

The Tech and Art of Cyberspaces in 'Cyberpunk 2077' | Talk

On-demand: 2 August–29 October; Live Q&A: Wednesday, 11 August, noon PDT

Dive into the world of cyberspace, with emphasis on TechArt's point-of-view on generating and real-time rendering of rich settings outside of the physical world, including reference to braindances, the recorded memories and feelings of individuals, and places only the best netrunners can reach. Details.

Sony Pictures Imageworks and Sony Pictures Animation Presents: 'The Mitchells vs. The Machines' | Production Session

Monday, 9 August, 11 am PDT

This session focuses on the artistic and technological challenges of creating a visual style that has never been seen before through the lens of the story of an everyday family's struggle to relate while technology rises up around the world. Full description.

Production Sessions and Talks are open to participants with Ultimate registration, Production Sessions Special Sessions are open to Enhanced registration. Learn more and register for SIGGRAPH 2021, the 48th international conference and exhibition on computer graphics and interactive techniques, at s2021.SIGGRAPH.org/register.

About ACM, ACM SIGGRAPH, and SIGGRAPH 2021

ACM , the Association for Computing Machinery, is the world's largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting educators, researchers, and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources, and address the field's challenges. ACM SIGGRAPH is a special interest group within ACM that serves as an interdisciplinary community for members in research, technology, and applications in computer graphics and interactive techniques. The SIGGRAPH conference is the world's leading annual interdisciplinary educational experience showcasing the latest in computer graphics and interactive techniques. SIGGRAPH 2021, the 48th annual conference hosted by ACM SIGGRAPH, will take place virtually with live events 9–13 August and on-demand content available starting 2 August through 29 October. Click here for news from the conference and its partners.

SOURCE SIGGRAPH

Related Links

siggraph.org

