Diveplane announced as a winner at the 2021 Go Global Awards

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diveplane, the company keeping humanity in artificial intelligence, today announced the company was named as a winner in the Artificial Intelligence category on October 14th 2021 at the International Trade Council's Annual Go Global Awards Ceremony.

Diveplane's flagship product, GEMINAI, uses patented techniques to create synthetic data sets with original and unique data points that mimic the same statistical properties of the original data while containing no personally identifiable information. This allows for easy sharing of data for studies and comparisons while maintaining the highest standards of privacy and conforming to national and international regulations like the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

"The Diveplane team is both delighted and proud to have won this prestigious award," said Alan Cross, Diveplane's Chief Commercial Officer. "With such an incredible range of global companies competing against each other in the AI category, it's humbling for our technology and the company to be recognized on the world stage like this. This is a great testament to how far we've come since launching in 2018."

"Winning an Award is no small feat. We received a total of 6416 entries, coming from organizations in 178 countries. The breadth of award nominations was truly amazing," said Kristal Parcon, head of the Awards Committee. "We are humbled by organizations such as Diveplane Corporation who, in the face of a global pandemic, have displayed leadership, resilience and innovation, while embracing change and supporting their employees and communities in a way never seen before."

About Diveplane

Founded in 2018 by Dr. Michael Capps and Dr. Chris Hazard, Diveplane keeps the humanity in artificial intelligence. The company develops technology that helps businesses and government organizations better understand and leverage the power of their data through AI tools that are trainable, interpretable and auditable. Diveplane is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. For more information on Diveplane, please visit www.diveplane.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About the Awards

Originally launched in 1989, The International Trade Council's Go Global Awards celebrate organizations that drive the global economy through their innovations, technologies, and strategies. The Go Global Awards follow a rigorous three-tiered review/selection process. Candidates begin the application process with a pre-screening / ranking phase. The top 20% of nominations across all categories are then cross-reviewed to ensure consistency. Finalists are then selected and move forward to the live judging event, where they present before independent members of the Go Global Awards Committee. The Awards Committee then cross-reviews the finalist presentations and the final decisions are announced at the Go Global Awards Day.

The Awards bring together hundreds of senior executives from some of the world's most innovative manufacturers, exporters, technology firms, international service providers, venture capital firms and financial institutions.

While the Go Global Awards offer the opportunity to be recognized and honored by their peers it also goes beyond winning trophies and citations. The program aims to build a community of senior executives from across the globe to support one another, share ideas, create partnerships, and build on their existing knowledge and connections.

For more information about the Go Global Awards, please visit www.goglobalawards.org

For more information about the International Trade Council, please visit www.tradecouncil.org

