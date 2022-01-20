Diveplane Corporation & Iron Bow Healthcare Solutions Announce Partnership with Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diveplane, the company keeping the humanity in artificial intelligence (AI), and Iron Bow Healthcare Solutions, an information technology solutions provider to government and health systems, announced today a new partnership with the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS). This groundbreaking alliance will enable the department to explore the potential for innovation that a fully understandable, transparent AI platform can provide in transforming patient care.

"It's an honor to have been selected by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services to support their vision to embrace leading edge technology," said Alan Cross, Chief Commercial Officer at Diveplane. "Throughout our discussions, the department has demonstrated outstanding thought leadership with an unwavering focus on the safety, security and well-being of patients, and a willingness to embrace technology aligned with their values and mission."

As a starting point for the partnership, the Virginia DBHDS will deploy Diveplane's GEMINAI™ synthetic data engine, which safely and securely creates a synthetic data twin that is free of any personal information but critically retains the knowledge and insights from the original data. The next phase of the project will explore the broader use of Diveplane's unique REACTOR™ Understandable AI platform as part of the department's quest to expand beyond the existing limitations in patient care and experience.

"This opportunity with Diveplane allows us to offer our customers groundbreaking AI technologies that ensure better decision-making," said Scott Sanner, General Manager for Healthcare and Civilian Agencies at Iron Bow. "Their ability to produce synthetic data as part of this process highlights Diveplane as a leader in this field and a key partner to Iron Bow, furthering our mission to help strengthen the care continuum."

"Data privacy and security is at the heart of everything we do, as we are entrusted by the public to keep personal information private," said Glenn Schmitz, Chief Information Security Officer at the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services. "With world-class security protocols already in place, GEMINAI™ will enable us to securely analyze and share our data, both internally and with other government agencies. We recognize the potential that AI brings, but these technologies must align with our patient-first mission. We have been working closely with the Diveplane team and trust their holistic AI solution will give us the best and safest opportunity to advance patient care."

Unlike other 'black box' AI platforms, REACTOR™ is fully auditable, with the capability to provide complete clarity in the decision-making process. By implementing the REACTOR™ platform, the Virginia DBHDS will explore how it can influence care strategies to support enhanced patient outcomes. The technology is designed and built atop a human-understandable machine learning platform, developed to enable supervised, unsupervised, and reinforcement learning techniques, as well as generative and discriminative workflows, in a single model, effective even with small datasets.

"We are on an amazing journey with the Virginia DBHDS, and we are excited about the possibilities this collaboration can deliver," said Mike Capps, CEO of Diveplane. "Their ambition to use AI that is designed to be natively explainable at every step is a testament to the culture and values of the organization that put the patient first. Our mission at Diveplane is to put the humanity back into AI and this is a giant leap in that direction."

About Diveplane

Founded in 2018 by Dr. Michael Capps and Dr. Chris Hazard, Diveplane keeps the humanity in artificial intelligence. The company develops technology that helps businesses and government organizations better understand and leverage the power of their data through AI tools that are trainable, interpretable and auditable. Diveplane is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. For more information on Diveplane, please visit www.diveplane.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Iron Bow Healthcare Solutions

Iron Bow Healthcare Solutions is at the forefront of digital health transformation and continues to develop, implement, manage, manufacture, and support solutions across the care continuum. Our extensive industry and clinical workflow knowledge combined with technology expertise empower clients to deliver enhanced patient outcomes. We partner closely with our clients from consulting to implementation so they can provide patients better access to care. Learn more at ironbowhealthcare.com.

About the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services

The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS) seeks to promote dignity, choice, recovery, and the highest possible level of participation in work, relationships, and all aspects of community life for individuals with mental illness, developmental disabilities or substance-use disorders. DBHDS operates 12 state facilities and partners with 40 locally-run community services boards and hundreds of private providers statewide. For more information, please visit www.dbhds.virginia.gov .

