Diveplane Identified as a Sample Vendor in Four 2021 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Reports and as A Representative Vendor in one Market Guide Report

RALEIGH, N.C, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diveplane , the company keeping the humanity in artificial intelligence (AI), today announced its recognition in four different 2021 Gartner Hype Cycle reports: Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies, 20211; Hype Cycle for Data Science and Machine Learning, 20212; Hype Cycle for Enterprise Information Management, 20213 and Hype Cycle for Artificial Intelligence, 20214.

This marks the second year in a row that Diveplane has been recognized in four different Hype Cycle reports, and the first time the company has been included in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for AI Trust, Risk and Security Management 5, which was published earlier this month.

"In my opinion, our continued recognition in various Gartner Hype Cycles and other reports is an excellent confirmation of what we've always believed - this technology, just at the outset of its journey, has incredible potential," said Dr. Mike Capps, Diveplane's Chief Executive Officer. "Synthetic data has a number of use cases for different industries, and we can't wait to see how the recognition of this fact spreads."

According to the Hype Cycle report for Emerging Technologies, 2021, the report "highlights emerging technologies that will significantly affect business and society over the next two to 10 years. It includes technologies that accelerate growth, engineer trust and bring order to the chaos of a changing world by sculpting change." With more and more consumers and companies concerned with the safety and privacy surrounding their data, keeping it secure while maintaining its value will be an incredibly important aspect of business moving forward.

"We believe that Gartner is at the forefront of analyzing the industry trends to pinpoint the value new, disruptive technologies can bring to the market. We consider our inclusion in these multiple reports a validation of our belief that synthetic data has a massive part to play to preserve privacy, while at the same time allowing data knowledge to be used ethically," added Diveplane Chief Commercial Officer Alan Cross.

Diveplane GEMINAI uses patented techniques to create entirely new data points from existing data that maintains statistical properties without revealing any personally identifiable information. For more information about GEMINAI and other innovative solutions from Diveplane, click here .

1Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies, 2021," Brian Burke, Melissa Davis, Philip Dawson 11 August 2021.

2 Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Data Science and Machine Learning, 2021," Farhan Choudhary, Alexander Linden, Jim Hare, Pieter den Hamer, Shubhangi Vashisth, 2 August, 2021.

3 Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Enterprise Information Management, 2021," Donna Medeiros, Andrew White, 2 August 2021.

4 Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Artificial Intelligence, 2021," Shubhangi Vashisth, Svetlana Sicular, 29 July 2021.

5 Gartner, "Market Guide for AI Trust, Risk and Security Management," Avivah Litan, Farhan Choudhary, Jeremy D'Hoinne, 1 September 2021.

Disclaimer

GARTNER and HYPE CYCLE are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranty of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Diveplane

Diveplane is keeping the humanity in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by Dr. Michael Capps, former President of Epic Games, in 2018 and develops technology that helps businesses and government organizations understand AI with a trainable, interpretable and auditable. Diveplane headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. For more information on Diveplane, please visit www.diveplane.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter .

SOURCE Diveplane

Related Links

https://www.diveplane.com

