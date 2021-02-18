Diveplane joins BREATHE - The Health Data Research Hub for Respiratory Health as a Supporting Partner

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diveplane, the company keeping humanity in artificial intelligence (AI), and BREATHE, the Health Data Research Hub for Respiratory Health in the United Kingdom, announced today that they have entered into a new partnership. As a Supporting Partner, Diveplane will support BREATHE as they seek to improve and broaden the use of health data and electronic health records in respiratory research and innovation.

Diveplane has developed several innovative AI solutions to tackle problems across a range of industries, including healthcare. GEMINAI, Diveplane's flagship product, uses patented techniques to create synthetic datasets featuring entirely new data points from existing data. These new datasets maintain the statistical properties of the original without revealing any personally identifiable information, allowing the data to be shared widely while adhering to privacy regulations and protecting personal information.

"We're so proud to be coming on board as a partner for BREATHE," said Alan Cross, Chief Commercial Officer at Diveplane. "Being able to support the Hub in their efforts to improve the lives of individuals who live with respiratory conditions is so fulfilling for us at Diveplane."

As part of this partnership, Cross will also be taking on a role as a Co-Chair of the BREATHE Industry Forum. This group of industry representatives will further work to provide technology, services and advice to the Hub as they advance in their work and become a key pillar in the UK's growing health data research landscape.

Launched in 2019, BREATHE is one of seven Health Data Research Hubs coordinated by Health Data Research UK and funded by UK Research and Innovation. The Hub is a cross-sector collaboration of public and private groups, led by The University of Edinburgh, Imperial College London, University of Leicester, Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, Queen Mary University of London and Swansea University, that is driving the use of health data in research to transform respiratory health.

Professor Aziz Sheikh, BREATHE Director, said: "The BREATHE Hub benefits immensely from diverse perspectives – ranging from members of the public and patients, clinicians, academics, charitable bodies to commercial organisations – who have come together to enable trustworthy use of data to improve respiratory health in the UK and beyond. It's this unique breadth of expertise that allows us to explore and innovate in the ways that we do.

"We're delighted to welcome Diveplane as a supporting partner, and Alan Cross as Co-Chair of our newly formed Industry Forum, which will bring an invaluable commercial perspective to our Hub's services. We see great potential in use of synthetic data and are keen to learn from and work with a cutting-edge industrial partner in this emerging branch of data science."

To learn more about Diveplane's innovative AI solutions, including GEMINAI, visit https://diveplane.com/geminai/

For more information on BREATHE's efforts to improve respiratory health, visit https://www.ed.ac.uk/usher/breathe

About Diveplane

Founded in 2018 by Dr. Michael Capps and Dr. Chris Hazard, Diveplane keeps the humanity in artificial intelligence. The company develops technology that helps businesses and government organizations better understand and leverage the power of their data through AI tools that are trainable, interpretable and auditable. Diveplane is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. For more information on Diveplane, please visit www.diveplane.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About BREATHE – The Health Data Research Hub for Respiratory Health

BREATHE facilitates the safe and responsible use of respiratory health data at scale, sparking research and innovation for the benefit of UK patients.

BREATHE is a collaboration with patients and publics, UK Universities, third sector, Government organisations and industry from across the UK and globally. The Hub is led by The University of Edinburgh, Imperial College London, University of Leicester, Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, Queen Mary University of London and Swansea University. Launched in 2019, BREATHE is one of seven Health Data Research Hubs across the UK. Coordinated by Health Data Research UK, the Hubs are part of a four-year £37.5million investment from UK Research and Innovation's Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund. For more information please visit the BREATHE website or follow us on Twitter .

