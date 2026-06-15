Veteran aerospace and defense executive joins to lead the company's commercial organization, including business development, customer engagement, and government relations

TORRANCE, Calif., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Divergent Technologies, Inc. ("Divergent") today announced Ben Nicholson as Chief Commercial Officer.

Divergent Appoints Ben Nicholson as Chief Commercial Officer

With more than 30 years of experience across industry and public service, Nicholson joins Divergent from Ursa Major, where he served as Chief Business Officer and helped lead the company through a period of growth. His career spans leadership roles at L3 Technologies, Honeywell, and CAE, as well as more than a decade on the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, where he served as a professional staff member and subcommittee staff director. Ben first began his career as a commissioned officer in the United States Coast Guard serving nearly 10 years on active duty.

"Ben is a highly respected leader with deep expertise across defense, aerospace, government, and new technology," said Lukas Czinger, CEO and Co-Founder of Divergent. "He joins Divergent at the perfect time as we scale our manufacturing platform and deepen our engagement across critical defense and commercial programs."

As Chief Commercial Officer, Nicholson will be responsible for driving market expansion and strengthening relationships with customers, partners, and government stakeholders.

"I am truly honored to join the Divergent team. The company's manufacturing innovations combined with its unwavering commitment to advancing the capacity and security of the defense industrial base present a nearly unlimited value proposition to the economic security of the United States and our allies," said Nicholson. "Our national security starts on the factory floor with the American worker and I am proud to help lead Divergent's contribution to such a worthy endeavor."

Ben is a board member and guest lecturer for the Government Affairs Institute at Georgetown University and he holds a MS in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering from the University of Michigan, a MS in Resource Policy from the University of Michigan, and BS with High Honors in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering from the United States Coast Guard Academy.

About Divergent

Divergent is building the 21st century industrial base. Founded in 2014, Divergent is the creator of DAPS™ (the Divergent Adaptive Production System), the world's first end-to-end digital manufacturing platform enabling rapid design, additive manufacturing, and automated assembly. Headquartered in Torrance, California, Divergent is reshaping the future of defense, aerospace, and automotive production. Learn more at divergent3d.com.

SOURCE Divergent Technologies, Inc.