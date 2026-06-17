Divergent Builds America's Most Advanced Industrial Metal 3D Printer, Monolith One, and Announces Second Factory

The Monolith One enhances the company's end-to-end manufacturing platform to produce tens of thousands of munition airframes annually across its new 430,000 sq. ft. factory, further accelerating its mission to build the new industrial age

TORRANCE, Calif., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Divergent Technologies, Inc. ("Divergent") today announces it has engineered and built the most advanced industrial metal 3D printer in the United States, and is expanding its factory footprint into Long Beach, CA. The company's increased manufacturing operations will deliver an 8X increase in annual production output for customer programs across the defense and commercial sectors.

Divergent announces its second factory, a 430,000 sq.ft. facility in Long Beach, CA. Divergent has engineered and built the most advanced industrial metal 3D printer in the United States: The Monolith One.

The Monolith One is built for continuous, high-throughput operations. Standing over eight meters tall and six meters wide, the Monolith One is a laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) printer that delivers 24kW of laser power (through 12, 2kW lasers) and features an expanded build volume of 700 x 700 x 835 mm. The Monolith One is compatible with any industry standard alloy, including aluminum, nickel, steel, and titanium, offering maximum manufacturing flexibility.

Building on 12 years of additive manufacturing expertise, Divergent developed Monolith One, representing 28 months of in-house design, engineering and development led by Brian Erhartic, Chief Technology Officer. The Monolith One, which is not commercially available to purchase or license, is a critical component of DAPS™, the company's software-defined manufacturing platform.

DAPS is responsible for producing mission-critical, metal and multi-material structures for some of the most advanced aerospace, defense and automotive programs in the world. The Monolith One's integration into DAPS provides unprecedented control, ensuring the highest levels of quality and efficiency across every print. Designed, engineered and manufactured in America, the Monolith One maintains a secure US supply chain.

In addition to unveiling its new metal printer, Divergent announces its second factory, a 430,000 sq.ft. facility in Long Beach, CA. Six Monolith One printers are currently operating at the company's headquarters in Torrance, CA, and 64 more Monolith One printers will be brought online at its Long Beach factory over the next 24 months. Divergent's Long Beach factory provides capacity to deliver tens of thousands of munition airframes or hundreds of thousands of critical piece parts, per year.

"The Monolith One is the first metal 3D printer designed ground up for scaled production of critical hardware," said Lukas Czinger, CEO and Co-Founder of Divergent. "Importantly, its design encompasses the years of operational insights we have earned delivering production structures to the defense and commercial sectors. Monolith One is an American machine with an American supply chain. We are building them at rate today and our Long Beach factory will house 64 more of them. With annual output in the tens of thousands of munitions airframes or hundreds of thousands of critical piece parts, our second factory represents the new industrial age at scale."

While traditional aerospace and defense supply chains often take months or years to deliver critical hardware, DAPS collapses timelines into weeks or days. With the Monolith One, Divergent has further accelerated its ability to deliver complex structures and solutions at scale for a wide range of primes including Lockheed Martin, RTX, and CoAspire, among others.

Inside the Monolith One: Manufacturing for Enhanced Scalability, Quality and Throughput

By producing its own LPBF printers in-house, Divergent delivers an adaptable, reliable, high-performance, and quality-assured additive manufacturing solution with features including:

Industrial-Scale Architecture: A towering 6.5m x 6.5m x 8.2m printer purpose-built for continuous, high-throughput production

A towering 6.5m x 6.5m x 8.2m printer purpose-built for continuous, high-throughput production Expanded Build Volume: A 700 x 700 x 835 mm build volume engineered for additive manufacturing of complex structures

A 700 x 700 x 835 mm build volume engineered for additive manufacturing of complex structures 24kW of Total Laser Power per Printer: Powered by 12 x 2kW lasers, each printer delivers an unmatched deposition rate using advanced beam shaping technology for superior process stability and part quality

Powered by 12 x 2kW lasers, each printer delivers an unmatched deposition rate using advanced beam shaping technology for superior process stability and part quality 2X~ Throughput Increase: Significantly increased throughput enabling faster production at industrial scale (vs. existing printers)

Significantly increased throughput enabling faster production at industrial scale (vs. existing printers) Multi-Alloy Compatibility: Capable of printing aluminum, nickel, steel, titanium, and any other industry standard alloy for maximum manufacturing flexibility

Capable of printing aluminum, nickel, steel, titanium, and any other industry standard alloy for maximum manufacturing flexibility Dynamic Optical Control: 4-axis scanners with spot-size zoom capability enable precise energy placement and control

4-axis scanners with spot-size zoom capability enable precise energy placement and control Advanced Environmental Stability with 3X Gas Flow Rate Capacity: Robust gas flow system up to 1700m 3 /hr enables high-energy processing and extended runtimes between optimal window cleanings (vs. existing printers)

Robust gas flow system up to 1700m /hr enables high-energy processing and extended runtimes between optimal window cleanings (vs. existing printers) Closed-Loop Powder Handling System: Integrated powder recovery and recirculation system designed to maintain material quality and enable continuous, high-efficiency operations

Integrated powder recovery and recirculation system designed to maintain material quality and enable continuous, high-efficiency operations Active Thermal Control: Build plates with heating and novel cooling controls up to 200°C enhance reliability, dimensional stability, and repeatability

Build plates with heating and novel cooling controls up to 200°C enhance reliability, dimensional stability, and repeatability Rapid Turnaround for Maximum Output: Exchangeable build modules and software automation enable faster changeovers, reduced downtime, and increased machine utilization

Exchangeable build modules and software automation enable faster changeovers, reduced downtime, and increased machine utilization Innovative Condensate Management: Permanent filter system with advanced condensate management reduces maintenance and improves operational efficiency and safety

"Every feature of Monolith One was engineered to maximize reliability, scalability and control," said Brian Erhartic, Chief Technology Officer of Divergent. "By starting from a clean sheet, our team has built an additive manufacturing solution that expands the overall performance envelope of DAPS, particularly to serve a wider customer landscape and drive efficiency into downstream operations. It's only because we custom engineered the printer specifically for integration into DAPS, that we were able to realize a significant increase in operational efficiency, quality control, and build volume."

Building the New Industrial Age in Long Beach

Since its founding in 2014, Divergent has grown alongside Southern California's ecosystem of advanced technology, skilled talent, and industrial capacity. With the addition of its factory in Long Beach, Divergent's factory presence spans over 550,000 sq. ft.

With 64 new printers, the Long Beach factory will substantially increase Divergent's manufacturing capacity to support growing customer demand and future program expansion. When fully online, Divergent can deliver hundreds of thousands of critical hardware annually, including any of the following:

275,000+ piece parts

30,000+ missile airframes (500lb class)

60,000+ warhead casings (100lb class)

25,000+ automotive subframes

30,000+ automotive suspension systems

Southern California has a rich legacy in American aerospace and defense innovation, with Long Beach specifically playing a key role in U.S. defense and industrial history. During World War II, Long Beach was home to the nation's largest aircraft production facility, where tens of thousands of workers built thousands of aircraft in support of the industrial effort. Today, the city has become known as "Space Beach," one of the fastest-growing hubs for space and defense companies in the United States.

At full capacity, Divergent's new Long Beach manufacturing campus will support approximately 1,000 direct jobs and create thousands of additional indirect jobs through construction, local suppliers, and supporting businesses. The facility will include 30,000 square feet of office space and 400,000 square feet dedicated to advanced digital manufacturing and assembly.

"Divergent's expansion reinforces Long Beach's position as a national leader in advanced manufacturing and innovation. This investment will bring approximately 1,000 high-quality jobs to Space Beach, strengthen our talent pipeline, and accelerate the growth of industries shaping our future economy," said Long Beach Department of Economic Development & Opportunity Director Bo Martinez. "Long Beach continues to lead the way and attract companies that are driving innovation, creating job opportunities, and building long-term economic success for the city and greater Los Angeles region."

Divergent, a Force Multiplier for Every Industry

With DAPS™, Divergent designs, builds and assembles complex, metal and multi-material structures for both commercial and defense customers globally. To date, DAPS has produced critical hardware for a wide range of customers across aerospace, defense, and automotive, including Lockheed Martin, RTX, General Atomics, CoAspire, Saab, Triumph Group, Bugatti, and McLaren.

Over its 12-year history, Divergent has raised over $1B, including a $290MM Series E round led by Rochefort Asset Management last year, bringing the company's valuation to $2.3B.

The announcement of its new printers and its Long Beach factory, follows the company's hosting of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in January 2026 as part of his "Arsenal of Freedom" tour, highlighting the company's role in rebuilding America's defense manufacturing capacity.

About Divergent

Divergent is building the new industrial age. With its manufacturing platform, DAPS™, the company designs, builds, and assembles structures and solutions across critical industries. Established in 2014, with multiple, adaptive factories, its work enables products across leading aerospace, defense, and industrial programs. Visit divergent.us to learn more.

SOURCE Divergent Technologies, Inc.