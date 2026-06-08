Erhartic's promotion follows the company's success in producing its own industrial, metal 3D printers in-house, delivering the most capable additive manufacturing in the market

TORRANCE, Calif., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Divergent Technologies, Inc. ("Divergent") today announces Brian Erhartic as Chief Technology Officer.

Since joining Divergent in 2024, Brian has been a key driver of the evolution of DAPS™ (Divergent Adaptive Production System), accelerating its advanced manufacturing capabilities across software and hardware development. With a background in manufacturing, propulsion, launch vehicles, and spacecraft development, Brian previously served as VP of Additive Development at Relativity Space and Senior Director of Dragon Manufacturing at SpaceX.

Divergent Names Brian Erhartic Chief Technology Officer Post this Divergent Technologies, Inc. announces Brian Erhartic as Chief Technology Officer.

"Brian is a force in advanced manufacturing," said Lukas Czinger, CEO and Co-Founder of Divergent. "His technical leadership has unlocked new levels of capability and performance across DAPS and we're proud to have Brian continue to lead our teams as they act as a force multiplier across the world's most critical industries."

"DAPS represents a fundamentally new approach to structural design and manufacturing, and we are only beginning to unlock its full potential," said Erhartic. "I'm continually impressed by our team's ability to evolve and advance manufacturing technology by optimizing every step in the process – from design to delivery. Each technological advancement allows us to accelerate delivery on our customers' needs, comprehensively, reducing time to weeks not years – and that's what's most exciting to me as a leader on this team."

Divergent designs and builds hardware for aerospace, defense and automotive customers using its digital manufacturing platform DAPS, which includes AI-driven design, additive manufacturing and automated assembly. The company enables faster development cycles, higher performance, and more efficient cost structures for its customers across industries.

The company recently revealed it has built its own industrial, metal 3D printers in-house, deepening its capabilities across industries by delivering a more capable, resilient, additive manufacturing solution for its customers. To date, DAPS has produced 600+ unique parts across industries, ranging from individual sustainment parts to full systems for a range of aerospace, defense, maritime and automotive customers, including Lockheed Martin, RTX, General Atomics, Saab, and Triumph Group, among others.

About Divergent

Divergent is building the 21st century industrial base. Founded in 2014, Divergent is the creator of DAPS™ (the Divergent Adaptive Production System), the world's first end-to-end digital manufacturing platform enabling rapid design, additive manufacturing, and automated assembly. Headquartered in Torrance, California, Divergent is reshaping the future of defense, aerospace, and automotive production. Learn more at divergent3d.com.

SOURCE Divergent Technologies, Inc.