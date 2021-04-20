Divergent Language Solutions Announces New Vice President and Global Head of Client Services

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Divergent Language Solutions, a leading provider of legal, financial, insurance, and technical foreign language services, today announced Michael Stypa has joined the company as Partner and will serve operationally as Vice President and Global Head of Client Services. Stypa has led successful sales and operations teams in the foreign language industry for more than 17 years, building and managing large, high-growth language service providers ("LSP").

Divergent Language Solutions

Most recently, Stypa was Global Sales Manager for a top-three LSP. While there, he played a key role in driving growth and was responsible for business development, team management, and sales strategy. Stypa worked in a diversified range of regulated industries such as legal, insurance, and life sciences.

Stypa started his career at Geotext Translations alongside Divergent's founder and CEO Brandon Carney.

"Michael is an accomplished leader with experience driving sales and disruption," said Carney. "His industry knowledge combined with that of Divergent's current leadership, and our quality service offering, are a winning combination for our clients. Having worked closely with him previously, our values and missions are aligned on providing superior 24/7/365 language solutions globally."

"Our philosophies are in sync in that it is not about bigger is better or about providers who claim to do it all. We truly are about ensuring that we are best in class in what we do and that we focus on the core elements our clients want in the end." - Michael Stypa

"I am excited to be joining the Divergent team and reuniting with Brandon. Our philosophies are in sync in that it is not about bigger is better or about providers who claim to do it all," Michael Stypa shared. "We truly are about ensuring that we are best in class in what we do and that we focus on the core elements our clients want in the end: extraordinary responsiveness, support staff fully immersed in the specific and challenging needs of the legal community, and the partnership - not 'use' - of truly well-respected and qualified subject-matter expert linguists who want to work with us just as much as we want to work with them."

Being based in Europe, Stypa's appointment as Vice President and Global Head of Client Relations also means a new phase of international expansion for Divergent which already serves a global portfolio of clients from its headquarters in San Francisco, California, and New York City offices.

"Adding a European presence builds upon our U.S. success," Divergent CEO Brandon Carney said. "We are excited to continue to expand our international footprint as we deliver on our commitment to serving clients all over the globe."

About Divergent

Divergent Language Solutions is an international language service provider headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices in New York, NY, and London, UK. Divergent provides a comprehensive selection of language services specializing in time-sensitive legal, financial, technical, and corporate language projects worldwide. We are the preferred partner to an array of international leaders within regulated and other industries: Global 100 law firms, eDiscovery providers, financial institutions, insurance providers, technology businesses, and pharmaceutical and life-science companies. Support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information, visit www.divergentls.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

