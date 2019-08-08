Divergent Language Solutions Recognized as Top Language Service Provider Specialized in Legal Translation Services

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Divergent Language Solutions announced today its official ranking as the top language services provider in the global translation, localization and interpreting industry specialized in legal translation services. Issued June 2019 by independent market research firm CSA Research, "The Top LSPs Specialized in Legal: 2019" named Divergent Language Solutions as the LSP with the highest percentage of its revenue derived from legal language services.

Divergent specializes in legal translations, providing expert human translation and interpretation in over 100 languages. Working with 90% of the AmLaw 200, government agencies, and the Fortune 500, Divergent is trusted with many sensitive and time-critical matters. Clients rely on Divergent's expert linguists and experienced project managers to provide unparalleled levels of quality and data security.

"We are thrilled to be ranked as the top legal language service provider by CSA Research," said Brandon Carney, the company's Founder and CEO. "Our continued growth and success are due to the herculean efforts of our talented team and our continued commitment to providing the highest level of service and quality of product at a time in our industry where emphasis on these foundational tenets is waning. We are grateful to our growing list of top-tier clients for entrusting us with this important work and helping us achieve this milestone."

"The demand for specialized foreign-language services has been high for both global and domestic multicultural organizations and is essential for complying with laws, regulations, procedures and local practices. To meet these challenging requirements and growing demand, LSPs specializing in the legal sector must invest in building a supply chain of linguists with domain knowledge, linguistic assets such as terminology management, strong quality assurance models, understanding of the legal norms of relevant jurisdictions, data protection, and workflow software for systematic, consistent, scalable, and secure operations," comments Dr. Donald A. DePalma, CSA Research's Chief Research Officer. "For the ranking, we considered all the providers in our annual analysis and singled out the companies that derived the largest percentage of their annual revenue from the legal sector."

CSA Research found that the market for language services and supporting technologies will reach US$49.60 billion in 2019 and grow 6.62% from 2018 to 2019, The industry's compound annual growth rate over the last 11 years was 7.76%.

Divergent Language Solutions is a full-scale language service provider specializing in the translation of legal, financial, corporate, and technical documents. With a combined 90+ years of experience, the Divergent team has a proven track record in translation, localization, interpretation, corporate and bankruptcy law, private equity, real estate and distressed investing. Given the depth of its business and translation expertise, Divergent is uniquely positioned to understand the specific needs of its clients. For more information, visit www.divergentls.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

CSA Research, formerly Common Sense Advisory, is the premier market research firm specializing in the language services and technology industry. It provides primary data and insight to assist companies with planning, brand strategy, innovation, competitive positioning, and better understanding of global markets. An independent market research company, its trusted and verified data helps companies profitably grow their international businesses and gain access to new markets and new customers. For more information, visit: csa-research.com or twitter.com/CSA_Research.

