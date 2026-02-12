Divers Are Saving the Ocean by Plunging with Sharks, Diving 60 Feet into the Dark at 11 PM, Exploring the Amazon--or Just Chilling in the Caribbean

OXNARD, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Divers supporting ocean conservation are going to unusual lengths (or depths) to do it.

These are not marketing stunts or travel fantasies. They are the real-world experiences driving participation in the 2026 Online SCUBA Travel Auction hosted by Sea Save Foundation, featuring 60+ carefully curated, bucket-list dive travel packages from around the world.

Live Well. Dive the World. Do Good.

This is not a conventional auction.

The experiences range from high-intensity shark dives and deep night descents into the marine abyss to remote Amazon rainforest exploration and relaxed Caribbean dive getaways. What unites them is not comfort level or difficulty, but purpose: each package contributes directly to ocean conservation efforts.

The auction brings together donated dive travel experiences that reflect the full spectrum of how divers engage with the ocean—from adrenaline-driven encounters to slow, immersive time in warm, shallow seas. These packages are donated by only the top names in the industry and are the ultimate dream destinations for adventurers everywhere.

One hundred percent of proceeds support Sea Save Foundation's international work in ocean conservation, education, and marine policy.

"This shows how far divers are willing to go," said Georgienne Bradley, Founder and Director of Sea Save Foundation. "Some push limits. Some slow down. But they all show up—for conservation and adventure."

The auction begins closing February 19 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific / 2:00 p.m. Eastern, with one dive package closing every three minutes.

More information is available at www.SeaSave.org/Auction-SCUBA .

Saving the ocean doesn't start with comfort.

It starts with commitment—and nobody said you can't have loads of fun along the way.

