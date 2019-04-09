DIVERSANT Announces William J. Grubbs President

RED BANK, N.J., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey-based DIVERSANT, one of the largest IT staffing firms in the U.S., announced William J. Grubbs as the company's new President. Grubbs previously held the position of Board Member on DIVERSANT's Advisory Board.

"DIVERSANT has been a tremendous success story since it was founded in 2005. Specifically, over the past ten years, we have taken market share by growing our revenue at a 17% compound annual growth rate, significantly higher than the market. Because of our success, we are positioned to bring the company to the next level and reach even greater heights," stated John Goullet, Chairman.

Grubbs has been a member of DIVERSANT's Advisory Board for over six years helping the firm devise strategies and improvements in the business. He brings more than thirty years of experience in the industry, most recently as Chief Executive Officer of an $865 million public healthcare staffing company. Previous to that, he was the Chief Operating Officer of the $2.1 billion North American temporary work agency where he was responsible for all field operations including the $525 million IT staffing division.

"I am pleased to have been selected as DIVERSANT's President," shared Grubbs. "It is a privilege and honor to take on this leadership role to help build upon the great successes that we have achieved over the years."

"William Grubbs as our new President will be a great addition to Gene Waddy as Chief Executive Officer and myself as Executive Chairman," stated Goullet. "I am excited for what the future holds for us. Thank you to our talented staffing team, IT professionals, and clients for your support of the DIVERSANT brand for more than 14 years."

DIVERSANT is ranked as one of the Top 30 largest IT staffing firms in the United States. The firm specializes IT staffing and has a national Direct-Hire Practice. Learn more about DIVERSANT and view career opportunities at http://www.diversant.com/careers.

About DIVERSANT

DIVERSANT (diversant.com) is one of the largest IT staffing firms in the U.S. With 14 office locations, the firm has more than 1,300 technology professionals working with clients in 46 states nationwide.

