DIVERSANT Launches Managed Solutions Services Website

At DIVERSANT Managed Solutions, we work hand-in-hand with our new clients to understand the pain points. Tweet this

Ryan Grady, Director of Application Services, adds, "We understand what it is like bringing on a new partner. At DIVERSANT Managed Solutions, we work hand-in-hand with our new clients to understand the pain points and ensure a tenable and timely solution. Our variety of expertise and proven delivery make every project painless and cost-effective. Resources from DIVERSANT Managed Solutions hit the ground running and provide tremendous value throughout the engagement.

The firm's Managed Solutions offerings are available now. For more information regarding these services, visit diversant.com/managed-solutions.

About DIVERSANT: DIVERSANT is a certified minority business enterprise (MBE) with 15 office locations throughout the United States. The firm specializes in supporting Fortune 500 and mid-market companies with technology projects. We provide subject matter experts to manage projects from intake to final delivery. DIVERSANT also recently acquired Atrilogy Solutions Group, a California-based technology staffing services firm. To learn more, visit diversant.com.

Contact:

Charlean Parks

470-233-7514

[email protected]



SOURCE DIVERSANT

Related Links

http://www.diversant.com

