DIVERSANT ranks #23 on SIA's 2019 List of Largest IT Staffing Firms in the U.S.

RED BANK, N.J., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DIVERSANT, a certified minority-owned business enterprise that specializes in IT staffing and recruiting, was ranked in the Top 25 on Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) list of 2019 Largest IT Staffing Firms in the U.S. which includes 50 companies with over $100 million in revenue. The firm has moved up in the rankings on the list each year since 2016.

Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, shared their latest report which included a total of 50 firms. "Added together these firms generated $20.9 billion in such revenue, accounting for 67% of the market," stated SIA. "The report also shared that the 2018 U.S. IT temporary staffing market size estimate was $31.0 billion."

DIVERSANT is now ranked as #23, up from #24 in the previous year. "With technology being a key ingredient in helping businesses grow, the need for tech talent is increasing and showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon," stated William Grubbs, President of DIVERSANT. "Thank you to our staffing professionals, consultants, and clients for their support which has greatly contributed to our ability to reach this new milestone of success. We look forward to continuing to deliver excellent IT staffing services to our customers and making a positive impact on the communities that we serve."

Per SIA, "We define IT temporary staffing as the furnishing of temporary workers with IT skills. Examples of IT occupations include software engineers, computer systems analysts, database administrators, and information security analysts."

DIVERSANT has 13 office locations and more than 1,200 IT professionals supporting clients in 46 states nationwide. In addition to IT contract staffing, the firm also offers Direct-Hire and has a Non-IT division. To learn more about DIVERSANT, please visit diversant.com.

