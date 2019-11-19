Diverse Biotech establishes new Headquarters at the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diverse Biotech, Inc. www.diversebiotech.com, has announced it has opened its Headquarters at the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center which is a prominent incubator for small growing life sciences companies in Doylestown, PA. The PA Biotechnology Center contains a wealth of resources and a core support group of scientists and executives motivated to work collaboratively with their commercial colleagues on common research themes. In addition, Diverse Biotech continues to identify and evaluate additional locations to re-locate its Miami Laboratory facilities.

"We are very happy with our strategic decision to establish our Headquarters at the PA Biotechnology Center, it is truly a tremendous scientific community and a perfect place for Diverse Biotech to continue its growth journey," said Stella Vnook, Diverse Biotech's Chief Executive Officer.

About Diverse Biotech

Diverse Biotech is a US-based biopharmaceutical company, focused on medical discoveries and the development of new molecules for the treatment of Oncology and other debilitating diseases. Our focus is on discovering and developing novel therapeutics utilizing cannabidiol (CBD) as a core component and combining it through advanced conjugate chemistry with other targeted medicines to develop new chemical entities that are theoretically more efficacious and less toxic. Our initial focus is on hard-to-treat oncologic disorders including basal cell carcinoma and other Dermatology related cancers, Pancreatic cancer and Glioblastoma, where targeted therapies have proven largely unsuccessful thus far and there is significant unmet need.

