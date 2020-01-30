Diverse Biotech selected to speak at prestigious Pennsylvania Conferences

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diverse Biotech, Inc. www.diversebiotech.com has announced it has been selected to present at the following prestigious events. The first is the Mid-Atlantic Diamond Ventures (MADV) where Diverse Biotech has been selected to enter their review program for funding, with a vetting presentation set for the end of January and potentially another presentation in March.

In addition, Diverse Biotech has been selected to present on February 10th at the Pharmaceutical Consulting Consortium International (PCCI) to provide an overview of Diverse Biotech's CUSP™ technology and areas of R&D focus. http://www.rxpcci.com/

"We are truly excited to continue to discuss our ground-breaking technology and the potential to develop new innovative standards of care for patients at upcoming events with MADV and PCCI," said Stella Vnook, Diverse Biotech's Chief Executive Officer.

About Diverse Biotech

Diverse Biotech is a US-based biopharmaceutical company, focused on medical discoveries and the development of new molecules for the treatment of Oncology and other debilitating diseases. Our focus is on discovering and developing novel therapeutics utilizing cannabidiol (CBD) as a core component and combining it through highly advanced conjugate chemistry with other molecules to develop new chemical entities that are theoretically more efficacious and less toxic. Our initial focus is on hard-to-treat oncologic disorders including basal cell carcinoma and other Dermatology related cancers, Pancreatic cancer and Glioblastoma, where targeted therapies have proven largely unsuccessful thus far and there is significant unmet need.

Further information about Diverse Biotech can be found at www.diversebiotech.com.

Contacts:

Brian Longstreet

Chief Business Officer

Diverse Biotech, Inc

+1-908-917-5699

blongstreet@diversebiotech.com

SOURCE Diverse Biotech, Inc

