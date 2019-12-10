Diverse Biotech takes big step toward a new class of oncology drug candidates with its proprietary CuSP-C2 conjugate synthesis platform

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diverse Biotech, Inc. www.diversebiotech.com has announced it has successfully synthesized and progressed into pre-clinical testing its first two new chemical entities (NCEs) developed using its proprietary CuSP-C2 technology platform. CuSP-C2 which stands for Custom Synthesis Platform – Conjugated Cannabinoids, is based on highly advanced conjugate chemistry and comprises of more than 10,000 potential conjugate molecules that can provide new treatment options for so many patients with unmet needs. The entire Intellectual Property Portfolio is owned by Diverse Biotech.

These first two NCEs will target pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma with the ultimate goal of establishing new standards of care for cancer patients.

"We are rapidly progressing our innovative conjugate synthesis platform which we have named CuSP-C2. Having both synthesized our first two NCEs and moved them into pre-clinical testing is extremely exciting for the company. We are on an accelerated development path for these first two potential new drugs as the first wave of our Platform. This is also a tremendous step at the end of the day for cancer patients who often have limited treatment options. Our overall goal is to improve the survival rate and quality of life for these patients. We look forward to presenting our technology as a Seed Showcase company at the upcoming Biotech Showcase meeting in San Francisco in January," said Stella Vnook, Diverse Biotech's Chief Executive Officer.

About Diverse Biotech

Diverse Biotech is a US-based biopharmaceutical company focused on medical discoveries and the development of new molecules for the treatment of oncology and other debilitating diseases. The company discovers and develops novel therapeutics utilizing cannabinoids such as cannabidiol (CBD) as core components which are then combined through advanced conjugate chemistry with other medicines to develop new chemical entities that are potentially more efficacious and less toxic. Initial targets are hard-to-treat oncologic disorders such as pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, in which targeted therapies have proven largely unsuccessful thus far and there is significant unmet need.

Further information about Diverse Biotech can be found at www.diversebiotech.com, and Fundable at https://www.fundable.com/diverse-biotech .

Contacts:

Brian Longstreet

Chief Business Officer

Diverse Biotech, Inc

+1-908-917-5699

blongstreet@diversebiotech.com

SOURCE Diverse Biotech, Inc.

