Diverse Coalition Signs Statement of Principles on Modernizing the Electric Transmission Grid

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WIRES, the international trade association that promotes investment in the high voltage grid, and several other organizations in the electric power space announced today a Statement of Principles for advancing development of a modern electric transmission grid. The Statement was agreed to by a diverse coalition of 10 U.S. and Canadian organizations following the International Summit on the Electric Transmission Grid, held last month at the Embassy of Canada.

Among the signatories of the Statement of Principles are the Edison Electric Institute, Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers).

"The Summit brought together diverse industry voices to address the pressing need for advancing the inter-regional and cross-border grid of the future," said Brian Gemmell, the president of WIRES and a vice president of transmission asset planning at National Grid. "The coming electrification of transportation and heating in the U.S. will require major new electric transmission infrastructure. We are calling for more leadership, cooperation and investment at the federal, state and regional levels to address the barriers that have inhibited the planning and execution of critical transmission projects that will be absolutely necessary to support the new electrified economy."

Joining WIRES in their support of the Statement of Principles are 10 other organizations:

Americans for Clean Energy Grid

Canadian Electricity Association

Edison Electric Institute

Energy Systems Integration Group

Great Plains Institute

GridWise Alliance, Inc.

International Brotherhood of Electrical Works

National Electric Manufacturers Association

Solar Energy Industries Association

WaterPower Canada

Among the principles agreed upon were the following:

Policy makers in the United States and its several states and municipalities and in Canada and its several Provinces, Territories, and municipalities are urged to review and improve the regulation of the infrastructure that comprises the electrical grid, to (1) streamline processes governing economic and environmental reviews of projects where possible, (2) promote economic and energy efficiency, (3) deliver important environmental benefits, and (4) ensure equitable sharing of the cost of needed infrastructure, as appropriate;

U.S. States and Canadian Provinces and Territories that adopt renewable electric generation (fuel) requirements for their domestic utilities and other generators should, at the same time, recognize and take into account the extent to which such policies necessitate the development of additional transmission lines and/or the deployment of advanced technologies;

Canadian and U.S. industry leaders and public policy makers must ensure that investment in grid infrastructure in both countries responds effectively to threats from extreme weather and cyber intrusion.

"Maximizing the social, environmental and economic benefits of North America's abundant renewable electricity resources will require, among other elements, an enhanced focus on transmission infrastructure," said Anne-Raphaëlle Audouin, President, WaterPower Canada (WPC). "This statement of principles highlights the ongoing collaboration between the Canadian and American electricity sectors toward optimizing the use of clean and renewable electricity in both countries."

"ACEG is pleased to sign onto this statement of principles," John Jimison, Executive Director of Americans for a Clean Energy Grid (ACEG). "We look forward to collaborating with our fellow signatories and other diverse interests to advance a more affordable, resilient, and sustainable grid."

The Summit gathered diverse organizations from the U.S. and Canada representing hundreds of companies, unions and interest groups to discuss the robust interregional and cross-border grid of the future. Discussions focused on the planning and design of the future transmission grid, its economic benefits and regulatory challenges, the changing fundamentals in the electric sector, as well as threats to the grid's resilience.

