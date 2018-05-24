Diverse Computing Is One Of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2018

Out of thousands of applicants, Inc. singled out just under 300 winning companies. Sixteen total companies in Florida were named to the list, with Diverse Computing being the only Tallahassee company to make the cut. This is the second workplace culture award the software company has received in the last year, being named to Florida Trend magazine's Best Places to Work in Florida in 2017.

What does it take to become a company that workers want to be part of? Inc. magazine says it's more than good pay and good perks – it's also about having a clear purpose, a sense of humor, and leadership that makes them all work together.

"We founded this company on integrity, teamwork, and openness," said co-founder Dan Percy. "Our vision back in 2001 was to build a workplace where people actually look forward to coming in every day, where every employee feels supported by a family of people with common goals. We've succeeded in this by prioritizing work/life balance and building a culture of communication and collaboration."

The 2018 Inc. Best Workplaces Awards assessed applicants on the basis of benefits offered and employees' responses to a unique, 30-question survey fielded by each of the applying companies. Responses were evaluated by a research team at Quantum Workplace.

For its results to qualify, each company had to achieve a statistically significant response rate based on employee count. Survey scoring accounts for employer size in order to level the playing field between small and large businesses. All companies had to have minimum of 10 employees and be U.S.-based, privately held, and independent – that is, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies.

"By including an employee survey into this year's Best Workplaces selection process, we've really raised the bar. Companies that don't score at the very top of their peer group don't make the cut. So, our hats are off to the winners. They all excelled at engaging their workers, making them feel appreciated, and aligning them behind a mission. And remember, that's not just our opinion: The employees told us that themselves," says James Ledbetter, Inc. editor-in-chief.

About Diverse Computing

Diverse Computing is a national leader in developing criminal justice software and compliance solutions. The company keeps officers and the public safe by providing products and services that meet the needs of law enforcement agencies across the country.

