Diverse Computing Strengthening for Continued Growth

Craig Gibbens, President of Diverse Computing, said, "Over the last several months we have announced many structuring changes to the company in order to continue providing a great workplace, innovative software, and outstanding customer support. With the help of a multi-talented team of industry experts, we will set ourselves up for more growth and success for many years to come."

In November 2017, Gibbens was named President of Diverse Computing. He began to lead the team in a new direction toward optimizing operations and developing a company-wide mission and vision.

To help guide these endeavors, he appointed Nichole Moore as Director of Operations, formerly Senior Program Manager. Later, former Business Development Consultant Jamie Blakley was promoted to Director of Business Development.

Moore believes the time is right for growth. "There's a lot of opportunity for innovation in the criminal justice software industry," she said. "The preferences of governmental agencies are evolving with technology, which is dramatically reshaping expectations. It's an incredibly exciting time to be restructuring and reframing our company because of the potential for long-term impact on the industry."

Industry impact can also influence the day-to-day culture for employees. This is why a group of managers took time in March 2018 to attend Aileron Leadership Development training. Aileron is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping private-business owners find greater success. There, company leadership took classes and attended training to learn and apply the principles of professional management.

Diverse Computing is also making space for added team members. Over the next few months, the company will be building out an additional suite of office space at their Tallahassee headquarters.

Diverse Computing is committed to preserving the quality work and culture that has earned them a 99% customer retention rate along with awards like Florida's Best Companies to Work For and the 2017 Inc. 5000 List of the country's fastest-growing companies.

This new strategy to unify and streamline will continue across several months, and Diverse Computing will position itself to meet challenges and welcome new growth with enthusiasm.

Diverse Computing is an ambitious, award-winning criminal justice software agency. Established in 2001, the company has worked on a number of prestigious projects for clients including the United States Secret Service, Microsoft, and the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington. Available any time of the day or night, 365 days a year, Diverse Computing prides itself on delivering technical support to those who protect and serve the public. The intuitive design and second-to-none support from DCI has led over 1,700 agencies nationwide to adopt their software solutions. Find out more at diversecomputing.com.

