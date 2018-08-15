Diverse Computing Wins Inc. 5000 Award for America's Fastest-Growing Companies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Diverse Computing was named to its 37th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

Craig Gibbens was appointed President of Diverse Computing in November 2017. His mission has been to grow with intention in order to maintain the company's unique culture, while also providing the best possible products and support to their clients.

"Diverse Computing was built from just one contract, a contract that we still maintain to this day," he said. "Our tremendous growth is driven by our passion for public safety, which manifests in high-value metrics like exceptional levels of satisfaction and retention from both customers and employees."

Diverse Computing is the only Tallahassee-based software company to be named to the 2018 Inc. 5000. The pool is highly competitive, and as a result, only one third of all Inc. 5000 winners make the list more than once. This is the company's second year on the list.

The 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 538.2 percent, and a median rate of 171.8 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $206.1 billion in 2017, accounting for 664,095 jobs over the past three years.

"If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it's unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "The lines of business may come and go or come and stay. What doesn't change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives."

Diverse Computing is an ambitious, award-winning criminal justice software agency. Established in 2001, the company has worked on a number of prestigious projects for clients including the United States Secret Service, Microsoft, and the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington. Available any time of the day or night, 365 days a year, Diverse Computing prides itself on delivering solutions and support to those who protect and serve the public. Find out more at diversecomputing.com.

