Diverse, Creative & Purpose Driven Brands Hit the Red Carpet This Weekend

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywood Swag Bag celebrates this year's nominees with a basket as unique as each nominee's gift and contribution to humanity.

Over 50 leading brands in health and wellness, sustainability, fair-trade, non-gmo, organic, women-owned and purpose-driven companies are included in conjunction with Hollywood Baskets and their hand-crafted and mindfully curated baskets.

2021 Hollywood Swag Bag Red Carpet Gift Basket 2021 Hollywood Swag Bag Diverse, Creative & Purpose Driven Brands

Drink Sunlit Agave Wine, Lue by Jean Seo, Hedley & Bennett, Belgian Boys, Stefanie Greer's Energy Healing, Hair Goddess LA, Botne Beauty, Satya Jewelry, Skin & Body Method, Sleevepal, are women-owned businesses that bring value to our world with their passion.

Nominees will also receive the creative works of Artist Tracie Eaton, Samir Bohdi's Music, Shunai Sound, Adara Music, Authors Amanda Maynard-Schubert – Bards of Birch Tree Hall, Kelly Van Nelson's Poetry Collection Punch and Judy, Shar Moore's YNOT, K.P. Weaver's The Power of Knowing, Joanne Felder's Unbecoming, Anita East's Beautiful Unique Faces, Ingrid Bayer's Futureproof Your Career, Rebecca Corbett's Back Yourself, Teffanie Thompson & Adrea Peters When I Go Outside, Adrea Peters Quantum Thinking, Danielle Aitkin's The Ripples, Mike Mackay's The Scam at Old River, Laurencia Hoffman's Remember My Name, Skylar J. Wynter's Pieces of Humanity, Todd Zimmerman's The Ornament as well as Amanda Gorman's newly released, The Hill We Climb.

In the health and wellness category are Lotus Wei, Personal Consultation with Celebrity Nutritionist Dr. Ashley Beckman, Tao of Wellness, Dr. Mao's Secrets of Longevity and Wellness Living, CeraVe, Phresh Health Services, New Zealand Health Food Co. ShiKai Beauty, Foster's Lab Skincare, Zinda Beauty, FORCandles and Rossa Self Tan.

Leading in Organic and Non-GMO are Hanson of Sonoma's Organic Vodka, Organic India Tea, Primal Kitchen and Enlighten Candles.

Climate change, sustainability and fair-trade leaders include Patagonia Provisions, Dr. Bronner's, Dynamize Coffee, Theo Chocolate, Sun & Swell Foods and Sol-ti Organic Living Beverages,

Purpose-driven brands include SeaSnax, creator of America's first seaweed snacks, and Tiger Mushroom Farms who share a common mission to get kids to eat healthier.

This basket was procured and assembled by Hollywood Baskets and Celebrity Hollywood Gifting.

Hollywood Swag Bag was founded by Lisa Gal, a talent manager and mother of three. 2021 marks the 11th year of HSB honoring red carpet nominees

