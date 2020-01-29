Diverse Group of 22 Thought Leaders Will Highlight Inaugural TEDxDupreePark

WOODSTOCK, Ga., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural TEDxDupreePark, a daylong gathering of 22 brilliant speakers offering diverse trend setting conversations and ideas, will be taking place on May 15, 2020 in downtown Woodstock, Georgia at MadLife Stage and Studios.

"TEDxDupreePark was envisioned because we believe that across the globe, community elders, leaders, and people must come together by stepping forward to fiercely and eloquently speak their hope and passion for the future of mankind," said the event creator and organizer, Steven Monahan.

"We were inspired by an ancient Greek proverb to create the TEDx and to choose the theme, 'Seeding Greatness,'" continued Monahan. "The proverb is 'Great societies flourish when elders plant trees they know they will never sit under.'"

Speakers selected to appear at TEDxDupreePark include Al Lopez, MBA, Canton, GA; Ariel Thomas Nessel, Ross, CA; Aurea McGarry, Cumming, GA; Brielle Cotterman, Shelbyville, KY; Bryce Jones, Woodstock, GA; Chris Lowe, Ocoee, FL; Colleen Patrick-Goudreau, Oakland, CA; Dayna Martin, Miami, FL; Joshua Ludlam, Marietta, GA; Julie Donnelly, Sarasota, FL; Leah Garcés, Decatur, GA; Leonid Vorobyev, Moscow, Russia; Lynn Rose, Marina del Rey, CA; Lynn Sherwood, Jackson, WY; Mark Hayes, Dacula, GA; Michael Good, DVM, Marietta, GA; Ocean Robbins, Santa Cruz, CA; Seanlai, Lake Worth, FL; Taleed Brown, Lithonia, GA; Terry Brock, MBA, CSP, CPAE, Orlando, FL; Tom Eddington, Taos, NM; and Joseph Gandolfo, MA, Woodstock, GA.

"We have carefully curated a diverse group of prominent presenters who will inspire critical thinking about some of society's biggest challenges -- health, sustainability, freedom, nutrition, ethics, technology, animal welfare, artificial intelligence, and more," said Curator & COO, Gina Carr.



Steven Monahan is the creator and licensed Organizer for TEDxDupreePark. Mike Sena is the Co-Organizer, Gina Carr is the Curator and COO. Wendi Freeman is the Event Manager. For more information visit www.TEDxdupreepark.com.

