Diverse Logistics and Pulse Final Mile Merge to Create Scaled Big & Bulky Final Mile Logistics Company

TAMPA, Fla. and ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diverse Logistics ("Diverse") and Pulse Final Mile ("Pulse") today jointly announced the two companies completed a successful merger to create one of the largest independent Big & Bulky final-mile third-party logistics company.

The combination strengthens its position as a scaled, non-asset-based broker of white-glove delivery and installation services for heavy goods across the nation. The platform now provides high-level customer solutions for the delivery of appliances, furniture, bedding, electronics and fitness equipment through a network of over 850 third-party contract carrier delivery teams operating from 111 customer distribution centers. In addition, the company operates a network of 15 of its own warehousing and crossdocking facilities allowing for flexible logistics solutions to meet evolving customer needs.

"We are excited about working with Pulse and their team," said John Ruskai, Founder and CEO of Diverse Logistics. "This merger brings together two complementary platforms and supports the continued growth of the business. The combination expands our market presence, broadens our customer base, and enhances the services we can offer retailers and OEMs. Together, we believe we can deliver even greater value to our customers through our expanded nationwide network and enhanced service capabilities."

"Partnering with Diverse is an important milestone for Pulse," said Rick King, Founder and CEO of Pulse Final Mile. "By joining forces with Diverse, we enhance our ability to serve customers nationwide and deliver a high level of service and value. Since both companies solely focus on the Big & Bulky segment of the market, we are well-positioned together to leverage our combined resources and experience to set new standards in the final-mile logistics industry."

Diverse Logistics and Pulse Final Mile are portfolio companies of Argosy Private Equity.

About Diverse Logistics

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Diverse Logistics is an established 3PL provider of final mile delivery and installation services for big-and-bulky items. The company's non-asset logistics solution offers independent local delivery teams and a growing network of warehousing and cross-dock facilities. Diverse offers logistics services for everyday household goods such as appliances, electronics, furniture, mattresses, and fitness equipment.

For further information, please visit: DiverseLogistics.com

About Pulse Final Mile

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Anaheim, California, Pulse Final Mile is a non-asset-based final-mile logistics broker, focused on the delivery and installation of large and bulky goods. With its vast network of independent carriers, the company offers white-glove delivery and installation services to retailers across the United States, with experience in appliance, furniture, mattresses, and electronics.

For further information, please visit: PulseFinalMile.com

Argosy Private Equity

Argosy Private Equity ("Argosy"), founded in 1990 and headquartered in Wayne, PA, is a lower middle market private equity firm dedicated to growing and professionalizing U.S. manufacturing and business services companies, often family or founder-owned. For over 30 years, Argosy has partnered with more than 140 investments, focusing on companies with substantial potential to grow. Argosy manages a diverse portfolio across seven funds and four key sectors: specialized manufacturing, industrial services, aviation products & services, and transportation & logistics.

For further information, please visit: www.argosype.com

