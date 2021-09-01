Diverse Range of Synthetic Applications in Chemical Industries to Propel Calcium Carbide Market to US$ 31.38 Bn by 2031, notes TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research: The calcium carbide (CaC2) chemistry has been utilized in a diverse range of synthetic applications. Its seminal role in organic synthesis and polymer chemistry has helped market players to utilize calcium carbide in making acetylene that has vast commercial use in synthesizing plastics and resins, with PVC production being a key example. The demand for use in the calcium cyanamide production has also fueled revenue generation of chemical industries in the calcium carbide market.

The global market valuation is projected to exceed US$ 31.38 Bn by 2031 from its valuation of US$ 18.7 Bn in 2020. The use of acetylene in multiple applications such as in the plastics industry, metal cutting, metallurgy, and personal care and cosmetics manufacturing has boosted the calcium carbide market growth.

Over decades, the calcium carbide market has thrived due to its use in the production of high-quality steel, iron foundry, and other multiple applications in steel production, notably in desulfurization and slag conditioning. The growing role of calcium carbide in strengthening the acetylene gas chemistry has benefited organic chemistry practices.

Strong expertise with attention to detail makes our market research reports stand apart. Request a sample now – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=42740

Key Findings of Calcium Carbide Market Study

Diverse Range of Synthetic Applications in Multiple Industries Drives Market: The calcium carbide chemistry has advanced to meet a wide range of applications in industries, as its use has proliferated in numerous commercially important compounds. Advancements in production technologies has enabled calcium carbide market players to tap into value-grab opportunities. Most prominently, it has been extensively used in the production of acetylene and calcium cyanamide, both of which have massive applications in manufacturing organic chemicals, resins, plastics, and in metal cutting and welding. The steel production has, in the past few decades, has accounted for a sizable demand, notes the market study on calcium carbide. The adoption of green methodologies and environmentally sustainable synthetic approaches will further spur the demand for calcium carbide. An example is adopting the synthesis that reduces toxic waste generation from chemical processes.

The calcium carbide chemistry has advanced to meet a wide range of applications in industries, as its use has proliferated in numerous commercially important compounds. Advancements in production technologies has enabled calcium carbide market players to tap into value-grab opportunities. Most prominently, it has been extensively used in the production of acetylene and calcium cyanamide, both of which have massive applications in manufacturing organic chemicals, resins, plastics, and in metal cutting and welding. The steel production has, in the past few decades, has accounted for a sizable demand, notes the market study on calcium carbide. The adoption of green methodologies and environmentally sustainable synthetic approaches will further spur the demand for calcium carbide. An example is adopting the synthesis that reduces toxic waste generation from chemical processes. Varying Regulations Hampers Prospects: Region-wise and country-wise regulations on industrial use of calcium carbide vary widely, even across key markets. Consequently, the demand in some applications may be restricted, such as the use of CaC2 in fruits ripening in the U.S. As a result, different directives dampen the investment scope in the global calcium carbide market. Another challenge businesses face is in ensuring a steady supply of raw materials.

Request the Corona Virus impact analysis on Calcium Carbide Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=42740

Subdued Demand in End-use Industries During COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Bottom-line of Market Players: The slump in the demand for calcium carbide has come from subdued business demand in end-use industries due to COVID-19 supply disruptions and restrictions on economic activities. The growth of end-use industries such as construction and agrochemicals has suffered significantly toward the end of 2020. However, in recent months, due to economies opening up, the demand in the market has gained momentum. Particularly, a marked impetus to growth will come from the rise in construction activities in near-to-moderate term.

Calcium Carbide Market: Drivers

Post lockdown recovery in global steel industry notably in developed and developing economies has invigorated growth prospects for the calcium carbide market. Steel production has gained pace in recent times on the back of the rising demand from the building & construction sector.

Focus on utilizing new chemistries for green organic chemistry practices has stirred massive interest in calcium carbide

Buy our Premium Research Report on Calcium Carbide Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=42740<ype=S

Calcium Carbide Market: Competitive Dynamics

Some of the key players in the calcium carbide market are Denka Company Limited, Lonza Group AG, Donau Chemie AG, Rexarc International, Inc., MCB Industries SDN BHD, SA Calcium Carbide, and ALMAMET GMBH.

Calcium Carbide Market: Segmentation

Calcium Carbide Market, by Application

Desulfurizing Agent

Acetylene Gas

Reducing Agent

Calcium Cyanamide

Chemical Intermediate

Others (Deoxidizing Agent and Dehydrating Agent)

Calcium Carbide Market, by End Use

Steel Manufacturing

Agrochemical

Pharmaceutical

Metal Fabrication

Construction Material

Energy & Power

Others (including Dyestuff and Rubber & Plastics)

Calcium Carbide Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Russia & CIS

& CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Chemical & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials Industry:

Lignosulfonates Market - The global lignosulfonates market is broadly affected by several factors, including increase in usage of lignosulfonates in various end-use industries such as animal feed binders, concrete additives, and dust control. The rise in the global demand for calcium lignosulfonates and sodium lignosulfonates has led to significant growth in the usage of lignosulfonates. The increase in production and demand for dust control is expected to be the primary driver of the global lignosulfonates market. The growth of the animal feed binders & concrete additives industry is also propelling the demand for lignosulfonates.

Calcium Formate Market - The increase in demand for calcium formate in building & construction is projected to drive the calcium formate market during the forecast period. Calcium formate is utilized as a cement additive in the construction industry, as it helps to increase the strength of cement products. It is employed to provide strength to bricks & blocks, concrete, and adhesives. Calcium formate is also used as a PH regulator. It acts as a corrosion protector, and is utilized for cementation process of drilling oil. Thus, rise in the demand for cement in the construction industry is estimated to drive the calcium formate market during the forecast period.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/calcium-carbide-market.htm

SOURCE Transparency Market Research