Diversegy Prepares to Launch Energy Broker Sales Platform

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversegy, a growing commercial energy brokerage and advisory service and division of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE; GNEPRA), today announced that it is preparing to launch a full-service energy sales platform to support the business goals of its sales partners as they work to provide low-cost energy to their commercial customers.

"Diversegy's new platform will leverage our substantial expertise and supplier relationships across energy markets to provide partners and agents with access to best-in-class commodity supply information, analytics and transactional support," stated Michael Stein, Genie Energy's CEO.

Diversegy's platform will provide sales partners and agents with prices from over sixty national and regional power and natural gas energy suppliers. Furthermore, as a licensed broker of electricity and natural gas in deregulated markets across the country, Diversegy will enable sales partners to price and sell energy in deregulated states nationwide through the new sales platform.

"Our platform technology allows partners to price matrix deals in real time, develop custom price quotes through our pricing desk, view commissions and customer usage and get paid promptly," stated Tzvi Zupnik, Executive Vice President of Diversegy. "Our team's deep knowledge of deregulated energy markets enables our partners to access decades of deep energy markets experience," continued Zupnik.

Diversegy plans to launch its energy broker sales platform on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 when it will host a webinar to unveil the platform's powerful features and functionalities. For more information, contact Diversegy at [email protected], call 201-374-9641, or visit diversegy.com/launch

About Diversegy

Diversegy, LLC., is a leading retail energy brokerage and advisory services. Serving thousands of customers across deregulated U.S. markets, Diversegy acts as both a direct client advisor and a broker exchange platform. With over 60 energy supplier relationships, Diversegy is positioned to help agents identify and tailor opportunities to meet the energy supply needs of their commercial customers. Diversegy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of publicly traded Genie Energy (NYSE: GNE; GNEPRA).

About Genie Energy Ltd.:

Genie Energy Ltd., (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA) is a global energy solutions company. We supply homes and small businesses in the US and Europe with electricity including electricity generated from renewable resources and with natural gas. Through Genie Solar Energy and Prism Solar, we design, construct and install commercial solar energy solutions. We provide commercial and industrial clients with energy brokerage and consultative services through our Diversegy brand. For more information, visit https://genie.com/ .

SOURCE Genie Energy Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.genie.com

