UTRECHT, Netherlands, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) a leading provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions, has been named winner of the "Profit with Purpose" award at the World Sustainability Awards 2022, for its Soap For Hope programme, an initiative which falls under the "Care" pillar of Diversey's Protect. Care. Sustain. Sustainability strategy, aimed at improving the lives of people in the local communities where Diversey operates.

Diversey Announced as a Winner at the World Sustainability Awards 2022

Diversey's ESG approach entails Creating Shared Value (CSV) programmes, through which Diversey collaborates with its customers in order to maximize the impact, while also striving to promote a circular economy. Launched in 2013, Diversey's Soap for Hope programme provides opportunities for underprivileged communities to earn a livelihood by recycling waste soap from hotels into new soap bars which are distributed to those living in unsanitary conditions at risk of life-threatening infections. The programme has so far diverted almost 3,000 tonnes of soap from being sent to landfill and has been rolled out with more than 1,000 hotels in 189 cities across 45 countries around the world.

"People are at the center of what we do, so we are very excited to see that Diversey's Sustainability initiatives are impactful. Winning the Profit with Purpose award is a testament to our commitment to our ESG Strategy," commented Gaetano Redaelli, Chief Strategy Officer at Diversey. Commenting further on the win, Stefan Phang, Global Director for ESG and CSV at Diversey added: "We are honored, and would also like to recognize and thank Coupa for their efforts in driving sustainability impacts with their customers and for their partnership with World Sustainability Awards to present this award to us. This is a win for us all."

The World Sustainability awards is a stand-out celebration of the individuals, teams and organizations driving positive change in corporate and social sustainability. With over 150 entries, the spectacular ceremony was an opportunity to see the winners crowned live on stage and celebrate the function's progress, together.

About Diversey

Diversey's mission is to protect and care for people through leading hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions. We develop and deliver innovative products, services, and technologies that save lives and protect our environment. Over the course of 95 years, the Diversey brand has become synonymous with product quality, service, and innovation.

