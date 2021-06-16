Diversified and Vyopta Partner to Deliver Best Digital Experience with Varied Collaboration Technologies

KENILWORTH, N.J. and AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified, a leading global technology solutions provider has selected Vyopta to power the collaboration platform intelligence for their PULSE offering. PULSE , as part of the company's global service ecosystem, combines Diversified's IoT managed service offering with Vyopta products that enable them to monitor, manage, report and analyze the IoT landscape.

"It's more important than ever to proactively manage environments with multiple vendors and devices, ensure security and governance, and avoid performance disruptions," said Alfredo Ramirez, co-founder and CEO of Vyopta. "With a managed service provider like Diversified, enterprises can focus on their core business and rest assured their technology infrastructure is maintained."

The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the digital transformation taking place in every business by sending knowledge workers home from the office for over a year and resulting in a 6x increase in Unified Communications (UC) usage, according to Vyopta data. Executives need and demand visibility into multiple collaboration tools like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Cisco Webex as well as insights into their conference room devices.

"In order to provide comprehensive managed services for organizations' collaboration ecosystems, we knew we needed best-in-breed and we found Vyopta," said Stephen Jenkins, Vice President of Global Services at Diversified. "The vast majority of our clients are using multiple UC technologies, and with Vyopta we can provide them with the assurance that their environments are working properly and efficiently."

Diversified's services include white glove executive support, even when members of the C-suite are traveling or working from home. Vyopta provides the deep insights needed for this level of support and responsiveness at the highest levels.

"Diversified is a Vyopta Certified Deployment Partner and has deep expertise with the Vyopta platform, and the monitoring and analytics needs for their customers," said Marc Haimsohn, Vyopta's Senior Director of Business Development. "The incorporation of Vyopta into their core services makes everything much more efficient and effective for their customers. They extend the value of our platform and make their customers more successful."

About Diversified

Diversified is a leading global technology solutions provider delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions to help a diverse clientele achieve the highest performance levels, enhance their operations, increase productivity and drive ROI. Our mission is to enable a digital future—connecting people, technology and experiences, where and when it matters most. Our solutions are experienced by millions every day. Removing the distance. Delivering a message. Powering business. Celebrating fandom. Even saving lives. Founded in 1993, we're a global organization serving local needs with 2,000+ employees in 50+ locations worldwide.

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta , the Collaboration Intelligence company, is a global leader in comprehensive monitoring and analytics for Collaboration Performance Management and Workspace Insights. By integrating insights from multi-vendor Unified Communications & Collaboration vendors and IOT devices, Vyopta helps organizations deliver the best UC user experience and optimize their UC and real estate investments. Vyopta helps hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries monitor 6 million endpoints and over 20 billion meeting minutes a year.

