Diversified Chemical Manufacturer Acquires 60-Year-Old Personal Care And Household Chemical Company; The Starco Group Acquires Blue Cross Laboratories

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Starco Group (TSG) of Santa Monica, CA announces the acquisition of Blue Cross Laboratories (BCL) of Santa Clarita, CA. According to company sources, the buyout is effective immediately.

The significance of the acquisition is that it enables both TSG and BCL customers to access each of their diverse consumer product offerings now under one holding company. BCL's 105,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Santa Clarita produces an incredibly diverse range of household, personal care and license branded products, with core competencies in scaled liquid fill of all shapes and sizes. The Starco Groups portfolio consists of nationwide manufacturing facilities in a variety of channels. Most notably BCL is recognized as a best in class and low-cost producer that services some of the largest retailers in the world with private label and branded products.

Started in 1960 by David Mahler, and presently run today by Darrell Mahler and his son Burke Mahler, BCL is one of the top household and personal care manufacturers in the value arena and owns some of the most coveted brands in the vertical. For almost 60 years, BCL has built a reputation as an innovator and trusted supplier with known capability to produce high end CPG products with the nation's most favored economics.

According to Ross Sklar, the CEO of The Starco Group, the parent company of Blue Cross Laboratories, "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue to build this amazing, wide reaching and powerful business that was started almost 60 years ago. Darrell and his son Burke have really done an outstanding job. The addition of the BCL business to TSG adds a portfolio of leading-edge CPG products and significantly bolsters our liquid fill infrastructure."

According to Darrell Mahler, "The synergy between TSG and BCL is amazing, not only do we share many of the same clients but many of our long-term customers can now benefit from TSG's broad offering. We are excited to be a part of TSG and look forward to broadening our offering to our long-standing client base." Burke Mahler added, "The cumulative offering is like no other in the industry as customers across a variety of sectors now have a single source for all their chemical and personal care needs. This is truly a landmark deal."

The purchase price was not disclosed, although TSG did announce that all BCL facilities and operations will remain and BCL will continue to operate as a stand-alone company that will also offer TSG's entire portfolio to its base.

