Diversified Communications brings Switchback to Nashville in June 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Switchback, the education and business gathering for the outdoor industry community, is coming to Nashville June 16-18, 2025.

Hosted by Diversified Communications and led by an experienced outdoor industry team, the new Switchback Spring builds on the momentum of its original fall gathering, which launched in 2022 as a specialty outdoor showcase at The Running Event (TRE), North America's premier run and outdoor specialty retail conference and trade show.

With the addition of new June dates, Switchback now provides a twice-yearly home for a growing core of specialty retailers, media, and brand leaders in backpacking, apparel, and footwear – as well as openly welcoming the sizable population of outdoor industry members who have lapsed from regular attendance at open national trade events.

"A key driver of Switchback's growth has been from the encouragement of our cornerstone exhibitors, retailers, and industry partners, as they're eager to see the energy and engagement around this style of event continue," said Christina Henderson, Switchback event director. "We're also inspired by the opportunity to build a bridge between the known need for discovery – of new brands, new relationships, and new ways to grow — and the large number of outdoor industry members who are openly searching for an event that delivers on it all."

With an intentional focus on core outdoor activities, hosted in a central location that's welcoming to all parts of the country, and scheduled in the optimal timeframe for valuable buying conversations, Switchback organizers are centering the June event around key industry priorities.

Switchback's Spring format will be built to support outdoor needs through the same four pillars seen at previous events – learning, discovery, connection, and celebration. The gathering will provide a robust schedule of forward-looking conference programming and peer learning that will be applicable and valuable to multiple business levels and positions.

Switchback Spring will continue to provide retailer scholarships while also building meaningful industry partnerships and welcoming an advisory panel to support shaping the event's trajectory.

"I'm excited to see a show in the East that's closer and more economical to attend," said Ed McAlister, Owner, River Sports Outfitters, Knoxville, TN. "Also, it's great to be able to see all the new and great trail-running brands at one time. This is a growing market we all need to stay on top of."

"Switchback has been a valuable new trade show opportunity for SCARPA," said Mark Mathews , Vice President of Sales, Scarpa. "We can effectively show off our brand and products–and meet with many specialty retailers–in a very positive and supportive industry-only environment."

"TRE has a great format for retailers and we look forward to a new event that features more outdoor and active lifestyle," said Chris Groom , Owner, Mountain High Outfitters.

Switchback's educational sessions, networking events, and exhibition space will all be hosted within a dedicated portion of the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, a spacious yet comfortable setting with 12 restaurants and an attached premium hotel. With all attendees staying and meeting in a single location, the focused and efficient environment will enable both private planned meetings as well as serendipitous run-ins.

In addition to its walking proximity to the Grand Ole Opry – a historic country music venue – the Gaylord is also a neighbor to the Cumberland River, the 935-acre Shelby Bottoms nature preserve, and a Nashville greenway trailhead that is part of the city's network of 180 miles of non-motorized pathways. Five Tennessee State Parks and three lakes can also be accessed within a short drive.

Nashville's central location is easily accessible for both retailers and brand representatives in multiple sales regions, as the city is less than a half-day drive from Asheville, Atlanta, Birmingham, Memphis, Louisville, Cincinnati, and St. Louis.

For those traveling farther, Nashville has daily direct flights from more than 90 domestic airports including Boston, Bozeman, Charleston, Charlotte, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, New York City, Newark, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, Salt Lake City, San Diego, Seattle, Tampa and Washington DC.

Upcoming dates and locations for Switchback include Austin, Texas (Switchback at TRE, November 19-21 2024); and Switchback Spring in Nashville, Tennessee (June 16-18, 2025). Learn more at www.SwitchbackEvent.com .

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products Diversified Communications connects, educates, and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including food and beverage, healthcare, natural and organic, business management, and technology. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: www.divcom.com .

ABOUT SWITCHBACK

Switchback is the twice-a-year business and education gathering for the outdoor industry owned and operated by Diversified Communications, a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. Scheduled at optimal times for discovery and buying conversations, Switchback is held each fall in conjunction with The Running Event and each spring as a standalone event. Blending an accessible format with a schedule of education, peer connection opportunities, and business meetings, Switchback is a dedicated gathering place for all sectors of the outdoor industry community. Upcoming dates for the event include Switchback at TRE (Nov. 19-21, 2024; Austin, TX), and Switchback Spring (Nashville, TN; June 16-18, 2025). To learn more about Switchback, please contact Michael Collin ([email protected]) or visit www.SwitchbackEvent.com .

