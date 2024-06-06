Diversified Fall Protection Appoints Kynan Wynne As Company's First Chief People Officer

CLEVELAND, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Fall Protection (DFP), the largest turnkey fall protection integrator in the U.S. for regulatory-driven systems and services, has named Kynan Wynne as Chief People Officer. This marks the first time in the company's history that an executive has been appointed to this role, a reflection of the company's commitment to the ongoing support of its employees and dedication to building an empowering culture.

Kynan Wynne, Diversified Fall Protection’s Chief People Officer. Courtesy of Diversified Fall Protection

"We fondly refer to Kynan as our culture crusader," said Travis Nelson, CEO of DFP. "We are so fortunate to have someone with Kynan's experience and people skills to fill this role. This is an uncommon position for a company in our industry, but our people are the most important input to our success, and we know we cannot grow without investing in them. The customer experience is a direct reflection of the employee experience."

Wynne is a well-established industry veteran with nearly 40 years of experience. He most recently served as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for DFP, a position he has held since late 2021 when he formally became part of the organization as a result of DFP's acquisition of his company, Rooftop Anchor, Inc. Wynne had founded Rooftop Anchor in 2009 and was CEO before the company became a DFP brand.

In his newly created position at DFP, Wynne will be responsible for creating the overall employee experience, guiding career growth, and building upon an existing employee-oriented culture. Wynne will report directly to the CEO with the full Human Resources team reporting to him.

"All the business success I've enjoyed in my life is a direct result of being surrounded by amazing people," said Wynne. "When a company is devoted to providing a workplace culture that allows people to grow and thrive, the best version of that person appears. As an employer, it's our duty to help that along. A Core Value of ours is 'to take people to higher ground,' and our goal is to do just that, starting with our own team members."

Established in 1994, DFP currently employs more than 300 professionals across six U.S. locations, serving all 50 states. The company has experienced exponential growth, quadrupling in size since 2019, propelled in part by four strategic acquisitions between late 2019 and 2021 (PEAK Fall Protection, Fall Protection Systems (FPS), Rooftop Anchor, and Versatile Systems, Inc.). Since 2021, DFP has achieved a remarkable 30% growth rate.

DFP specializes in partnering with strategic clients as their trusted advisor, assessing fall protection concerns with their ully integrated model, and providing "Fall Protection Partnership for Life" through the servicing of fall protection systems and workforce training. DFP also fabricates and distributes a range of distribution-ready fall protection products under their SafePro brand.

For more information about DFP, its comprehensive product portfolio, and service capabilities, please visit fallprotect.com.

About Diversified Fall Protection

A trusted industry leader since 1994, Diversified Fall Protection (DFP) specializes in the design, fabrication, installation, and servicing of complete fall protection solutions that keep workers safe from falls, one of the most common causes of workplace injury and fatality. The company minimizes customer liability and protects employees through a comprehensive system of OSHA-compliant fall protection solutions, education programs, and an in-house engineering and design team. As a certified integrator of every major manufacturer of system components, DFP provides fall protection partnership for life in all 50 states.

SOURCE Diversified Fall Protection