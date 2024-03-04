CLEVELAND, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Fall Protection (DFP), the largest turnkey fall protection integrator in the U.S. for regulatory-driven systems and services, proudly announces the appointment of Travis Nelson, PE, CSP as the company's new CEO. Nelson is a distinguished leader and influencer in the fall protection industry and brings over 20 years of industry experience to the position.

Diversified Fall Protection Names Industry Veteran Travis Nelson as New CEO.

"We are truly honored to have someone of Travis' reputation and expertise at the helm of our company," said William Huber, chairman of the DFP Board and partner with North Branch Capital, which invested in DFP in May of 2019. "His industry knowledge, visionary leadership, and ability to unite teams toward a shared vision are precisely what DFP needs to solidify its position as an industry leader."

Nelson's journey with DFP began in 2019, initially as Vice President of Engineering and later as Vice President of Strategy. His tenure at DFP commenced after the acquisition of PEAK Fall Protection, where Nelson served as managing partner and president for nearly 12 years.

"I am thrilled about the opportunities that this appointment presents," said Nelson. "DFP is truly exceptional, primed for remarkable growth and success. With a team of exceptionally dedicated and talented individuals, possessing the requisite expertise and commitment, we are poised to elevate our service standards and foster innovation. Our industry is not just compelling; it's critical because we ensure that workers return home safely every evening."

Established in 1994, DFP currently employs over 300 professionals across six U.S. locations. The company has experienced exponential growth, quadrupling in size since 2019, propelled in part by four strategic acquisitions between late 2019 and 2021 (PEAK Fall Protection, Fall Protection Services (FPS), Rooftop Anchor, and Versatile Systems, Inc.). Since 2021, DFP has achieved a remarkable 30% growth rate.

DFP specializes in partnering with strategic clients as their trusted advisor, assessing fall protection concerns within their portfolio, identifying risks, and delivering programmatic recommendations. DFP services encompass the implementation of engineered solutions, alongside ongoing inspection and certification, ensuring compliance and safety.

For more information about DFP, its comprehensive product portfolio, and service capabilities, please visit fallprotect.com.

About Diversified Fall Protection

A trusted industry leader since 1994, Diversified Fall Protection (DFP) specializes in the design, fabrication and installation of complete fall protection solutions that keep workers safe from falls, one of the most common causes of workplace injury and fatality. The company minimizes customer liability and protects employees through a comprehensive system of OSHA-compliant fall protection solutions, education programs and an in-house engineering and design team. As a certified integrator of every major manufacturer of system components, DFP provides fall protection partnership for life through the systems we engineer, produce, install, and service.

SOURCE Diversified Fall Protection