Diversified Fall Protection Unveils the Safety Configurator: A Game-Changer for Rooftop Safety System Design

New online tool lets users configure and purchase guardrail systems in minutes—with real-time pricing and e-commerce integration

WESTLAKE, Ohio, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Fall Protection, a national leader in engineered fall protection announced today the launch of its new Safety Configurator, an online design tool that allows users to configure rooftop safety systems quickly, accurately, and from any device.

A Faster, Smarter Way to Design Rooftop Safety Solutions

Safety Configuration

The Safety Configurator puts the power of system design directly into the hands of safety professionals, facility managers, contractors, and building owners. Users can build complete rooftop guardrail layouts on their own, without waiting for a quote or a design draft. The intuitive platform displays a live view of system components, provides real-time pricing, and allows users to purchase configurations directly through Diversified Fall Protection's new e-commerce store.

To see the Safety Configurator in action, check out the launch video.

"Every single year, fall protection is OSHA's most cited violation, and falls are a leading cause of workplace injuries and fatalities," said Travis Nelson, CEO of Diversified Fall Protection. "We aim to reduce barriers to protecting workers as much as possible, and the Safety Configurator makes it easier than ever for customers to take the first step toward compliant fall protection, whether they're in the office or on the jobsite."

Key Features of the Safety Configurator

Available at safetyconfigurator.com, the tool allows users to:

Enter a project address and view their building via an interactive map

Configure key system features like panel length, finish, and optional base pads

Design guardrail layouts directly onto the map using intuitive click- or touch-to-place tools

View a live component breakdown and real-time pricing

Rename, edit, hide, or delete systems as needed

Save project configurations for future access or share them directly with a Diversified Fall Protection specialist for review

Currently, the Safety Configurator supports panel guardrail systems, with future expansions planned to include roof hatch safety products, warning line systems, and more.

E-Commerce Integration: From Design to Purchase

Once a design is complete, customers can save the project, request specialist review, or purchase it immediately through Diversified Fall Protection's online store: store.fallprotect.com.

The store offers not only a configurator-generated guardrail but also a wider selection of fall protection products, including:

PPE

Lanyards and harness accessories

Roof hatch safety equipment

Warning line components

And more

This robust digital expansion reinforces Diversified Fall Protection's role as a one-stop digital resource for both engineered and off-the-shelf safety solutions.

Supporting Smarter Safety Decisions

"When customers can visualize their system, understand what components are involved, and see real-time pricing, they're empowered to make faster, more informed decisions," added Nelson. "Ultimately, this tool supports our top priority—ensuring workers have the protection they need to go home safely every day."

The Safety Configurator is available now at www.safetyconfigurator.com.

About Diversified Fall Protection

Diversified Fall Protection is a national provider of engineered fall protection systems, inspections, training, and safety solutions. With a mission to protect workers at height, Diversified designs, manufactures, and installs turnkey systems for clients across all industries, including manufacturing, energy, commercial construction, distribution, and rooftop safety. Learn more at www.fallprotect.com.

SOURCE Diversified Fall Protection