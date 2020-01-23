Diversified Foodservice Supply Announces Jeff King as Chief Executive Officer

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Foodservice Supply, L.L.C. ("DFS") announced today that Jeff King has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Jeff succeeds Bob Aiken who is retiring and will continue to serve on the company's Board of Directors.

Jeff most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Reinhart Foodservice L.L.C., a $6.5 billion broadline foodservice distributor that was acquired by Performance Food Group at the end of 2019. He joined Reinhart in October 2010 and was promoted to President and Chief Executive Officer in February 2015. Previously, he served as President of the equipment and supplies division of US Foods.

"We are delighted that Jeff King is joining our company as President and CEO," said Larry Benjamin, chairman of DFS. "He brings tremendous foodservice industry experience and expertise to our business. We thank Bob Aiken for his many contributions to our success and are pleased that he will continue to serve on the DFS board."

"I am excited to be at DFS and to continue serving the foodservice industry. DFS is well-positioned for growth with a great product assortment and customer-centric service model," said King. "I look forward to working with the DFS organization to provide exceptional service to our many customers in the US and internationally."

About Diversified Foodservice Supply

Diversified Foodservice Supply, L.L.C., based in Mt. Prospect, IL, is a leading distributor of maintenance, repair and operations ("MRO") parts, supplies, and equipment to the U.S. foodservice industry, serving over 250,000 foodservice customer locations. DFS is uniquely positioned in the industry due to its strength in sourcing high quality parts from both original component and original equipment manufacturers. DFS currently operates through multiple brands including AllPoints Foodservice Parts & Supplies, Tundra Restaurant Supply, Franklin Machine Products, KNG and Restaurant Discount Warehouse. Its brands are consistently recognized as market leaders in service, quality, and value. DFS has a long track record of strong organic growth complemented by successful acquisitions. These acquisitions have helped to broaden its product offering and geographic footprint, enabling DFS to provide industry-leading selection and service to its customers.

For more information contact: Robin Soehl, 619-385-8729, rsoehl@dfsupply.com

SOURCE Diversified Foodservice Supply

Related Links

www.dfsupply.com

