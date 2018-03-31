Diversified Holding Company Air T, Inc. Q1 2019 Revenue Rose 28% to $60.9M And Q1 2019 Operating Income Rose 18% to $2.6M; Announces Consideration of Trust Preferred Offering

DENVER, N.C., Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRT) is organized as a powerful portfolio of businesses and financial assets, each of which is independent yet interrelated. These include overnight air cargo operations, ground support equipment manufacturing and local maintenance services, and commercial aircraft asset management and logistics. Today the Company is reporting continued improved financial performance for its fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Q1 2019 Overview

Revenues rose to $60.9 million for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2018 , a 28% increase over the prior year comparable quarter

for the fiscal quarter ended , a 28% increase over the prior year comparable quarter Operating income increased to $2.6 million , as compared to the prior quarter's operating income of $2.2 million

, as compared to the prior quarter's operating income of Non-cash bargain purchase gain of $2.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 versus non-cash bargain purchase gain of $0.5 million in the same quarter of the prior year

in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 versus non-cash bargain purchase gain of in the same quarter of the prior year Net income attributable to Air T stockholders increased to $2.8 million , as compared to net income of $1 million in Q1 2018, with the increase primarily due to the $2.0 million non-cash bargain purchase gain recognized as part of the acquisition of the assets of Worthington Aviation

, as compared to net income of in Q1 2018, with the increase primarily due to the non-cash bargain purchase gain recognized as part of the acquisition of the assets of Worthington Aviation Diluted earnings per share increased to $1.38 compared to prior comparable quarter's $0.47

Business Segment Results

Commercial Jet Engines and Parts

This segment provides surplus and aftermarket commercial jet engine parts, airframes, avionics, other aircraft parts and logistics to the aviation industry.

Recent acquisitions in this segment include the acquisition of the assets of AirCo in May 2017 and the acquisition of the assets of Worthington Aviation Parts in May 2018 .

and the acquisition of the assets of Worthington Aviation Parts in . Revenues for this segment totaled $27.3 million in Q1 2019, an increase of 115% over the same period of fiscal 2018. This increase is due to higher volume sales as this segment sold 4 whole jet engines in the current quarter as compared to none in the prior year comparable quarter, as well as the incremental revenue associated with our recent acquisitions.

Overnight Air Cargo

The segment provides air express delivery services, substantially all for FedEx.

Revenues for this segment rose 5% to $17.6 million in Q1 2019 compared to $16.7 million in Q1 2018.

in Q1 2019 compared to in Q1 2018. The revenue increase was due to a variety of factors including increases in pass-through expenses and the administrative fee effective with the contract renewal on June 1, 2018 , as well as additional billable maintenance hours.

Aviation Ground Support Maintenance Services

This segment provides ground support equipment maintenance and facilities maintenance services to domestic airlines and aviation service providers across the United States .

. Revenue from this segment totaled $9.0 million in Q1 2019, a slight decline of 1% over Q1 2018.

in Q1 2019, a slight decline of 1% over Q1 2018. The revenue decrease was due to the closing of two unprofitable locations in the second half of fiscal 2018.

Aviation Ground Support Equipment

This segment manufactures and provides mobile deicers and other specialized equipment products to passenger and cargo airlines, airports, the military and industrial customers

Revenues for this segment, which is the world's largest manufacturer of aircraft de-icing equipment, totaled $6.4 million for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2018 . This represents an increase of 7% over the revenue of $5.9 million in the prior comparable quarter.

for the fiscal quarter ended . This represents an increase of 7% over the revenue of in the prior comparable quarter. The segment has a sales backlog of $17.5 million as of June 30, 2018 compared to $16.4 million a year-ago.

Other Investments and Financial Liquidity

Air T owned approximately 3.5 million shares of common stock of Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) with a market value of $5.7 million as of June 30, 2018

as of As of June 30, 2018 , Air T had $9.6 million of securities (including Insignia at market value of $5.7 million )

, Air T had of securities (including Insignia at market value of ) Working capital as of June 30, 2018 totaled $25.2 million compared to $30.5 million as of March 31, 2018

Consideration of Trust Preferred Offering



Air T is considering issuing and distributing $3 million in face value of a new 8% fixed income security, Alpha Income Preferred (AIP), pro rata to existing holders of Air T common stock. At this time, it is contemplated that Air T stockholders would also receive warrants to purchase up to an additional $17 million in 8% AIP at a discount to face value, exercisable for up to one year. If the warrants are all exercised, there will be $20 million in face amount of 8% AIP outstanding. The 8% AIP will be preferred securities of a subsidiary trust to be formed by Air T. Air T currently expects that both the AIP and the warrants would be listed for trading upon issuance on The Nasdaq Stock Market or another exchange or quotation service. Air T anticipates completing the distribution in the third or fourth quarter of calendar 2018. However, Air T's Board has not yet approved this distribution nor has Air T yet engaged a trustee or finalized the plans for the distribution, which are subject to delay or cancellation.

Air T believes the distribution and issuance of the 8% AIP, if successfully implemented, will benefit Air T and its stockholders by increasing Air T's financial flexibility. Exercises of warrants will provide additional cash resources for Air T's investments and operations. In addition, the distribution will provide holders of Air T's securities with the ability to adjust their portfolios of securities according to their investment priorities.

ABOUT AIR T, INC.



Established in 1980, Air T Inc. is a powerful portfolio of businesses and financial assets, each of which is independent yet interrelated. Its four core segments are: overnight air cargo, aviation ground support equipment manufacturing, aviation ground support maintenance services, and commercial aircraft asset management and logistics. Our ownership interests are designed to expand, strengthen and diversify Air T's cash earnings power. Our goal is to build on Air T's core businesses, and when appropriate, to expand into adjacent and other industries that we believe fit into the Air T portfolio. For more information, visit www.airt.net.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



Statements in this press release, which contain more than historical information, may be considered forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements because of important potential risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risk that contracts with major customers will be terminated or not extended, future economic conditions and their impact on the Company's customers, the Company's ability to recover on its investments, including its investments in Delphax and other recently acquired companies, the timing and amounts of future orders under the Company's Global Ground Support subsidiary's contract with the United States Air Force, and risks and uncertainties related to business acquisitions, including the ability to successfully achieve the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions, inflation rates, competition, changes in technology or government regulation, information technology disruptions, and the impact of future terrorist activities in the United States and abroad. A forward-looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances, and those future events or circumstances may not occur. The Company is under no obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

AIR T, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 Operating Revenues: Overnight air cargo $ 17,640,658 $ 16,742,175 Ground equipment sales 6,384,781 5,949,656 Ground support services 9,047,640 9,113,073 Printing equipment and maintenance 298,823 3,131,381 Commercial jet engines and parts 27,320,175 12,725,341 Corporate 175,392 35,747 60,867,469 47,697,373 Operating Expenses: Overnight air cargo 15,174,396 14,562,143 Ground equipment sales 4,937,312 4,754,215 Ground support services 7,805,209 7,418,393 Printing equipment and maintenance 145,528 1,501,056 Commercial jet engines and parts 20,121,118 10,069,850 Research and development - 195,653 General and administrative 8,584,803 6,584,668 Depreciation, amortization and impairment 1,495,401 398,827 58,263,767 45,484,805 Operating Income 2,603,702 2,212,568 Non-operating Income (Expense): Foreign currency gain (loss), net (2,182) (188,624) Other-than-temporary impairment loss on investments - (771,173) Other investment income (loss), net (315,507) 30,651 Interest expense and other (707,199) (149,519) Unrealized gain on interest rate swap 97,337 - Bargain purchase acquisition gain, net of tax 1,983,777 501,880 Equity in income (loss) of associated company 9,183 (31,903) 1,065,409 (608,688) Income Before Income Taxes 3,669,111 1,603,880 Income Taxes 387,000 374,000 Net Income 3,282,111 1,229,880 Net (Income) Attributable to Non-controlling Interests $ (453,417) $ (261,491) Net Income Attributable to Air T, Inc. Stockholders $ 2,828,694 $ 968,389 Income Per Share: Basic $ 1.38 $ 0.47 Diluted $ 1.38 $ 0.47 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 2,043,607 2,042,789 Diluted 2,049,698 2,047,623

AIR T, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED) June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018* ASSETS (Unaudited) Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents (Delphax $371,831 and $241,430)** $ 5,746,521 $ 4,803,238 Marketable securities 1,055,075 290,449 Restricted cash 18,832 269,659 Restricted investments 1,119,490 1,235,405 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $755,865 and $801,000 (Delphax $41,150 and $317,000)** 19,120,159 15,157,855 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted projects - 2,012,121 Notes and other receivables-current 2,880,560 658,630 Income tax receivable 1,351,597 1,557,180 Inventories, net (Delphax $0 and $0)** 27,619,851 34,231,005 Prepaid expenses and other (Delphax $58,898 and $72,269)** 1,147,368 1,455,566 Total Current Assets 60,059,453 61,671,108 Investments in securities 2,840,175 1,026,920 Property and equipment, net 19,417,752 20,273,171 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 2,372,289 2,356,507 Other tax receivables-long-term (Delphax $311,000 and $311,000)** 311,000 311,000 Investments in funds 314,026 324,854 Equity method investments 5,238,982 5,032,268 Other assets 772,109 420,981 Intangible assets, net 1,371,561 1,312,472 Goodwill 4,417,605 4,417,605 Total Assets $ 97,114,952 $ 97,146,886 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable (Delphax $2,160,817 and $2,145,847)** $ 14,887,263 $ 10,181,143 Income tax payable (Delphax $11,312 and $11,312)** 23,000 23,000 Accrued expenses (Delphax $3,180,724 and $3,244,514)** 10,418,865 11,743,973 Short-term debt 9,544,732 9,229,690 Total Current Liabilities 34,873,860 31,177,806 Long-term debt (Delphax $0 and $0)* 31,322,098 38,855,260 Deferred income taxes 681,000 92,000 Other non-current liabilities 719,252 785,797 Total Liabilities 67,596,210 70,910,863 Redeemable non-controlling interest 2,445,563 1,992,939 Commitments and contingencies (Note 15) Equity: Air T, Inc. Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 50,000 shares authorized - - Common stock, $.25 par value; 4,000,000 shares authorized, 2,043,607 shares issued and outstanding 510,901 510,901 Additional paid-in capital 4,171,869 4,171,869 Retained earnings 23,418,334 20,695,981 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (124,051) (260,900) Total Air T, Inc. Stockholders' Equity 27,977,053 25,117,851 Non-controlling Interests (903,874) (874,767) Total Equity 27,073,179 24,243,084 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 97,114,952 $ 97,146,886 * Derived from audited consolidated financial statements ** Amounts related to Delphax as of June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively.

AIR T, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 3,282,111 $ 1,229,880 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Gain on sale of marketable securities 10,828 - Gain on sale of property and equipment 1,661 (1,091) Change in inventory reserves 91,547 (405,302) Change in accounts receivable reserves (45,628) (20,950) Depreciation, amortization and impairment 1,495,401 398,827 Change in cash surrender value of life insurance (15,782) (14,335) Bargain purchase acquisition gain, net of tax (1,983,777) (501,880) Warranty reserve (980) 27,706 Other-than-temporary impairment loss on investments - 771,173 Unrealized loss on marketable securities 322,477 - Unrealized gain on interest rate swap (97,337) - Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 29,564 (1,071,687) Notes receivable and other non-trade receivables (2,221,930) 811,207 Inventories 11,319,597 (1,896,441) Prepaid expense and other assets 288,286 380,030 Accounts payable 3,942,185 (1,047,556) Accrued expenses (1,982,397) (1,206,518) Income taxes payable/receivable 205,583 355,186 Non-current liabilities 75,525 47,240 Total adjustments 11,434,823 (3,374,391) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 14,716,934 (2,144,511) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of marketable securities (784,443) (30,476) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (3,325,700) (2,900,000) Net cash used for equity method investments (197,532) - Purchase of debt security (2,000,000) - Capital expenditures (459,575) (489,995) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 50,602 1,861 Increase (decrease) in restricted cash - - Net cash used in investing activities (6,716,648) (3,418,610) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from lines of credit 28,933,742 17,002,765 Payments on lines of credit (38,156,091) (14,520,242) Proceeds from term loan 3,400,000 2,400,000 Payments on term loan (1,404,800) (200,000) Debt issuance costs (35,702) - Distribution to non-controlling member (47,051) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (7,309,902) 4,682,523 Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 2,072 6,057 NET INCREASE/ (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 692,456 (874,541) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 5,072,897 2,763,365 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 5,765,353 $ 1,888,824 SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF NON-CASH INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Equipment leased to customers transferred to inventory $ 234,151 $ - SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid during the year for: Interest $ 629,264 $ 160,191 Income taxes 181,417 18,814

SOURCE Air T, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.airt.net

